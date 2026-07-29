Enormous new Audi Q9 is coming to the UK – with diesel power

Audi has unveiled its largest SUV to date, with the Q9 intended to act as the marque’s dramatic new flagship.

Even bigger than the third-generation Q7, announced earlier this year, Audi describes the new Q9 as its first full-size luxury SUV.

Measuring 5.3 metres in length and 2.21 metres across, with a wheelbase of 3.14 metres, the Q9 is officially the largest production Audi of all time.

While Audi will offer the Q9 for sale in the UK, North America and the Middle East are likely to be the target markets for this super-sized SUV.

Following the car’s unveiling, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said: “The Audi Q9 is the new flagship of the Audi portfolio. With our first large full-size SUV, we are elevating our brand’s premium positioning”.

The largest Audi ever sold

Despite covering a plenty of real estate, the exterior of the Audi Q9 looks conventional and relatively uncontroversial, if still rather imposing.

Highlights include the fitment of 23-inch alloy wheels and a world-first use of 3D curved digital OLED tail lights. The latter even project a turn signal onto the ground at night, helping to boost visibility.

As Audi’s biggest SUV to date, with three rows of seats to accommodate up to seven people, the Q9 also has an expansive panoramic glass sunroof.

In fact, the standard glass roof measures more than 1.5 square metres, and can be specified with switchable transparency, or even adapt its colour to match the ambient interior lighting.

Diesel lives on in Audi Q9

Powering the Q9 at launch in the UK will be a turbocharged 3.0-litre diesel V6 engine, which features mild hybrid technology and an electric-powered compressor for instant throttle response.

A total of 299hp and 472lb ft of torque is on offer, all channelled through an eight-speed automatic transmission. As might be expected, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard.

On the inside, the Q9’s dashboard is dominated by digital displays, with the driver getting an 11.9-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’. There is also a 14.5-inch central MMI touchscreen, along with a separate 12.3-inch display for the front passenger.

ChatGPT artificial intelligence is integrated into the Q9’s operating system. A Bang & Olufsen premium 4D sound system offers a total of 22 speakers, with the driver and front passenger also getting their own dedicated speakers inside the headrests.

Three rows of luxury included

To underline the luxury focus of the Q9, Audi has fitted power-operated doors for the first time. These allow access to a business class-inspired cabin.

A seven-seat layout is standard, although Audi will also offer a six-seat version of the Q9. The six-seat option is aimed at executive travel, and sees all chairs gain power adjustment. The door armrests, and the central armrests in the front and rear, are heated for good measure.

In seven-seat format, Audi fits the Q9 with three Isofix mounting points for the second-row seats, making this a particularly luxurious way to transport a trio of children. In this layout, all second- and third-row seats can be folded sequentially, and even controlled from inside the open boot.

Those in the front of the Q9 have the benefit of Audi’s sports seats, which offer heating, ventilation and massage functions.

Q9 orders to start in August 2026

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner added: “In the future, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ will increasingly be defined by the in-car experience – because cars are much more than just a means of transportation. For many of our customers, they are becoming mobile living spaces.

“That is exactly what the Audi Q9 represents as the new flagship of our portfolio. Premium materials, individual electric seats in the second row and automatic doors underscore our commitment to quality in the interior.

“When combined with the latest driver-assist systems and a holistic user experience, it becomes clear where we are taking the Audi brand.”

Audi will begin accepting orders for the Q9 at the end of August 2026, with UK prices and specifications to be announced soon.

Deliveries of the first production cars – set to be manufactured alongside the new Audi Q7 at the Volkswagen Group factory in Bratislava – will be made by the end of 2026.

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