Aston Martin Vanquish 25 pays homage to original 2001 super-GT

Aston Martin will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Vanquish with a limited-edition commemorative model.

Marking 25 years since the original, Ian Callum-designed super-GT entered production in 2001, the new Vanquish 25 honours three generations of the flagship, V12-powered Aston Martin.

Designed by Aston Martin’s bespoke Q department, the Vanquish 25 is chiefly inspired by the first-generation car, particularly its original launch specification.

Only 50 examples of the Vanquish 25 will be sold around the world, with production to be split equally between coupe and open-air Volante versions.

This is not the first time the Vanquish’s story has been celebrated. Back in 2020, Ian Callum revealed his own Vanquish 25: a reworked version of the original car incorporating two decades of progress.

Bespoke Q design included

The exterior of the Vanquish 25 is finished in exclusive Q Skye Silver, a nod to the colour that seemed to be everywhere when the Vanquish debuted at the turn of the millennium.

This is matched with Q Commission metal foil detailing on the sills and the shield vanes, bespoke Aston Martin script foil, plus a Q Commission exhaust finisher.

Other additions include new stainless steel side strakes, a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with subtle ‘V’ highlights, and unique ‘Vanquish 25’ badges.

Buyers can choose between two-seat and 2+2 seating configurations, mirroring the options available on the first-generation car.

A Vanquish inspired by the original

While the exterior paint colour remains the same, customers have more leeway when it comes to the interior of their Vanquish 25.

Aston Martin offers a choice of Onyx Black, Oxford Tan or Phantom Grey leather trims, all combined with a black Alcantara headlining.

The seats gain unique perforation patterns and trim splits, with a ’25’ logo (pictured above) embroidered onto the headrests.

There are also laser-etched inlays with Aston Martin wording, plus a bright red start/stop button in pride of place on the centre console.

Pressing this awakens the twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12, which delivers an unchanged 835hp and 738lb ft of torque. This propels the Vanquish 25 from 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 214mph.

Marking 25 years of super-GT heritage

Introducing the new Vanquish 25, Vittorio Gabba, head of Q at Aston Martin, said: “Anyone familiar with this iconic British brand knows the provenance of the name ‘Vanquish’ in our modern history.

“Twenty five years on from the unveiling of the very first Vanquish, it is only right that we mark this nameplate’s contribution to our heritage.

“Vanquish 25 builds on the extraordinary achievements of the modern, third-generation Vanquish with a carefully curated package of exterior and interior features that subtly celebrate this important milestone in our history.”

The Aston Martin Vanquish 25 will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week next month. The first customer deliveries are expected by the end of 2026.

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