Auto workers doubtful that 2030 ZEV Mandate can be achieved

Those who work in the automotive industry feel overwhelmingly sceptical that the UK Government’s ZEV (Zero Emissions Vehicle) Mandate can be delivered safely.

A survey conducted by the Institute for the Motor Industry (IMI) found more than three quarters (79 percent) of its members do not believe the ‘transition to zero-emission vehicles can be delivered safely and sustainably’.

The current ZEV Mandate, introduced under the previous Conservative government, sets ambitious targets for vehicle manufacturers to achieve in terms of electric car sales.

By 2030, some 80 percent of new cars sold must be electric, compared to a target of only 33 percent for 2026.

Ultimately, the ZEV Mandate means that 100 percent of all new cars sold in 2035 need to be electric, as do all vans, effectively banning petrol and diesel engines.

Should vehicle manufacturers fail to meet these targets set by the ZEV Mandate, a fine of £15,000 is charged for every non-electric car sold, along with £18,000 for each van.

However, automotive workers and experts are concerned about whether the industry is ready to meet such stringent targets, and many believe a review is needed.

A substantial 82 percent of IMI members were not very confident, or not at all confident, that the automotive workforce will be ready at the pace needed.

In addition, more than a third (39 percent) rated access to EV-related training and upskilling in their part of the sector as ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’.

Some 44 percent of those surveyed said the transition to zero-emission vehicles is having a ‘mostly negative or slightly negative effect’ on their organisation.

Additionally, almost half (48 percent) support bringing a review of the current ZEV Mandate targets forward, to consider if they are truly achievable.

‘Serious doubts’ from the car industry

Perran Moon, the Labour MP for Camborne and Redruth, said in a recent LinkedIn post that the government will not break the ‘manifesto commitment to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030’.

Mr Moon spent 15 years working in communication and marketing roles with automotive manufacturers. During his time since 2024 as an MP, he has advocated for investment in his constituency for lithium mining.

Nick Connor, chief executive of the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), said: “Nobody in our sector disputes the direction of travel – the UK is moving to electric vehicles, and manufacturers, dealers and technicians all need to plan around that.

“But new IMI insight shows the automotive workforce itself has serious doubts about whether it can keep pace. Nearly half of respondents believe a review of the ZEV Mandate should be brought forward and we need to see a clear focus on skills.

“Mr Moon is right that any review of the ZEV Mandate needs to look at the whole EV supply chain.”

ALSO READ:

How much is the road tax for an electric car?

Renault 5 E-Tech 2026 long-term review – second report

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric