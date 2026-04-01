BMW iX3 is World Car of the Year 2026

The new electric BMW iX3 has won the biggest automotive awards prize in the world by being named World Car of the Year 2026.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
BMW iX3 World Car of the Year 2026

The BMW iX3 has been named World Car of the Year 2026 in New York. The acclaimed iX3 is the latest winner of the biggest automotive award in the world.

The BMW iX3 beat two other finalists: the Hyundai Palisade and Nissan Leaf.

It succeeds 2025’s World Car of the Year, the Kia EV3.

The WCOTY jury comprises 98 international journalists from 33 countries, including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock representing the UK.

The competition began in earnest last November, at the annual Los Angeles test drives event. This 11th edition of the awards saw 35 jurors from 15 countries testing cars – again, including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock.

The first round of voting was completed in December, with the top 10 and top five cars announced in early January 2026. The 2026 World Car Person was announced in February, ahead of a second round of voting by the jurors – with the 2026 Top 3 in the World revealed in early March.

All votes were validated by KPMG, World Car Awards tabulation partner for more than two decades.

World Car Awards 2026

World Car Awards 2026

In the World Car Design category, 90 vehicles were eligible. A panel of seven design experts reviewed them all and established a shortlist, which the jurors then voted on.

The Mazda 6e emerged as the winner, pipping the Kia PV5 and Volvo ES90. It is the third time Mazda has won the World Car Design title.

When every penny counts, urban cars are essential transport – and the world’s best deliver so much more. The top three contenders were the Baojun Yep Plus/Chevrolet Spark EV, Firefly (Chinese marque NIO’s third brand) and the Hyundai Venue. And the winner for 2026 is the Firefly.  

Global electric car sales grew by 20 percent in 2025 alone, and one in four new cars sold is now an EV. World Electric Car aims to find the best of them, and the top three for 2026 are the BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz CLA and Nissan Leaf.

The BMW iX3 – which Motoring Research has already awarded five stars in our recent review, beat its fellow finalists to be named World Electric Vehicle 2026. This made it a World Car Awards 2026 double-victor.

Performance cars are every motoring enthusiast’s dream. This year’s top three were more diverse than ever, with the BMW M2 CS, Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and Hyundai Ioniq 6 N heading into the final.

And the 2026 World Performance Car winner? The outstanding Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. It follows the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which was named 2025 World Performance Car.

The 2026 World Luxury Car category saw the Cadillac Vistiq, Lucid Gravity and Volvo ES90 named the top three finalists. It was the Lucid Gravity that emerged as the 2026 victor.

2026 World Car Person, BMW’s Oliver Zipse, was also honoured during the ceremony at the New York International Auto Show.

World Car Awards winners 2026: full list

  • World Car Design 2026: Mazda 6e
  • World Urban Car 2026: Firefly
  • World Electric Car 2026: BMW iX3
  • World Performance Car 2026: Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
  • World Luxury Car 2026: Lucid Gravity
  • World Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3

ALSO READ:

BMW iX3 2026 review

10 affordable used EVs to beat fuel price rises

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric

spot_img
Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

BMW expands electric SUV range with new entry-level iX3 40

John Redfern - 0
Following the launch of its iX3 electric SUV, BMW is adding a new, more affordable rear-wheel-drive version capable of up to 395 miles.

Renault 4 is AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2026

Richard Aucock - 0
The new electric Renault 4 E-Tech came top following a vote by expert AUTOBEST judges and the European car-buying public.

New Kia EV2: UK prices confirmed for compact electric SUV

John Redfern - 0
The smallest electric SUV in the Kia range is available to order now, with the first EV2 deliveries due later in 2026.

Here is how you can drift a BMW M3 on snow – in August!

John Redfern - 0
It does require a trip to the other side of the world, but the BMW M Snow and Ice Experience promises incredible scenery and driving fun.
spot_img