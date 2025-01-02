Winter driving: how to avoid getting stuck in the snow

Temperatures are plummeting across the UK, with many parts of the country set to see their first winter snow.

There are Met Office yellow warnings for snow, ice and rain for the coming days, including over the weekend. Scotland and the north of England are particularly affected.

If you need to venture out and you encounter snow on the road, it’s vital to be prepared and drive accordingly. Read on for our top 10 tips for driving safely in the snow.

How to drive in the snow

Be smooth. Sudden steering or sharp pedal inputs could result in a loss of traction – or loss of control. Keep your speed down. This will mean you can stop more quickly if necessary. Use higher gears when setting off and keep the engine revs low. Drop to a lower gear when slowing down or descending a hill to use engine braking. Look far ahead, leaving a large gap between your car and other vehicles. This will give you plenty of time to react to obstacles. Brake ahead of a corner, not once you start to turn. If you do experience a skid, steer into it. Use dipped headlights and switch on your fog lights if visibility drops below 100 metres. Remember to turn them off again once vision improves. Clear your car of snow before driving away. Not just the windows, but also the roof (excess snow could slide off, blocking your view). Check the condition and tread depth of your tyres. Worn tyres will provide less grip in the snow. Consider winter tyres if you regularly drive in cold temperatures. Be cautious of black ice. Just because the road looks clear, it doesn’t mean you won’t skid. Four-wheel drive will help you keep moving, but it won’t help you stop any sooner.

