How to avoid buying a stolen and cloned car

Cloning a car is the four-wheeled equivalent of identity theft. Criminals will steal a car, then give it a new set of ID numbers. These are copied from a similar vehicle of the same make, model and colour that is already registered on the road.

Thieves disguise the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (also known as the VIN number, or chassis number) on the cloned car. They can then use a stolen V5C document (car log book) to legitimise its identity.

With help from vehicle history specialist Cap HPI, here are four straightforward ways you can avoid buying a cloned car.

Check the history file

Always check through the car’s service and MOT history before you buy. Examine any bills and receipts supplied, and use the government’s online MOT checker tool to see if the car’s mileage tallies with that displayed on the dashboard.

Also, make sure you view the car at the registered keeper’s address, as shown on the V5C. Don’t be talked into meeting somebody in a petrol station or layby.

Buyers should ensure all the VIN numbers on the vehicle match each other. A Cap HPI history check will ensure these numbers tally with the details recorded by the DVLA, too.

Market value

Look at classified advert listings to get a feel for your chosen car’s market value. The Auto Trader website ranks cars into categories such as Good Price, Fair Price and Lower Price to give you some guidance.

If the seller is asking less than 70 percent of the typical market price for a vehicle, be on your guard. There is rarely such a thing as a bargain, and certainly not if your car turns out to be a clone.

Don’t pay with cash

Don’t make payment with cash, particularly if the car is costing you more than about £3,000. Some cloners will take a banker’s draft as part-payment, because the cash part is sufficient profit without ever cashing the draft.

Most crooks selling cloned cars would rather walk away from a sale than take a payment that could be traced back to them. If it doesn’t feel right to you, walk away. There will always be other cars you could buy.

Check the V5C document

Check the vehicle’s V5C, commonly known as the log book. Stolen V5C documents are still being used to accompany cloned vehicles.

Is the vehicle advertised saying the owner has mislaid or lost the V5C? Then buyer beware! This is a red flag you should check very, very carefully.

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