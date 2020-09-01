The driving test booking service has reopened after being closed following ‘unprecedented demand’ – and a driving test availability service now allows learner drivers to check for available tests in near-real time.

The DVSA online tool is being updated every 30 minutes. It lists every location in the UK, along with current availability.

One of four descriptions will be displayed alongside each driving test centre location:

Appointments available – tests are available within the next six weeks

Limited availability – between 90-95 percent of all appointments in the next six weeks are booked

Very limited availability – over 95 percent of all appointments in the next six weeks are booked

No availability – there are no appointments in the next six weeks

The service shows availability for car tests, as well as lorry, bus and coach, plus Motorcycle Module 1 and 2.

Officials advise learner drivers to use the service while they wait to book a test. However, ‘when you reach the front of the queue, there is no guarantee that appointments will still be available. It’s possible that available appointments might have been booked.’

Currently, only tests available in the next six weeks are listed on the site. From Monday 14 September, DVSA will extend the period in which tests are available from six weeks to 18 weeks.

This, says the government organisation, will add more than 375,000 extra test appointments to the end of January 2021.

For those in Scotland, test bookings will restart from Monday 7 September.

