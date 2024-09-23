When you should NOT allow an emergency vehicle to overtake

What should you do an emergency vehicle is behind you, with blue lights ablaze, but the road has double white lines in the middle? The answer may not be what you expected.

Double white lines mean overtaking is prohibited. So if you are being followed by an emergency vehicle, such as a police car, ambulance or fire engine, the driver will probably switch off the blue lights and siren.

You should continue driving within the speed limit until clear of the solid white lines. When the siren and blue lights come on behind you, that’s your cue to let the vehicle go past.

Rule 129 of the Highway Code states: ‘Double white lines where the line nearest you is solid. This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road.

‘You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10mph or less.’

Although this isn’t related specifically to the question about emergency vehicles, it does mean that crossing a solid white line, even while overtaking a tractor at 15mph, would break the law.

If in doubt, this short video from breakdown cover provider GEM Motoring Assist explains how to let an emergency vehicle past when there is a solid white line along the middle of the road.

‘Main cause of confusion’

GEM chief executive Neil Worth said: “The research we conducted told us that solid white line systems were one of the main causes of confusion, along with traffic light junctions and roundabouts.

“Having such a large number of people taking the time to watch this video must be good news for road safety. By fostering a better understanding of the rules of the road, and how an emergency driver wants us to assist, we play our part in reducing risk, minimising delay and perhaps even saving a life.”

