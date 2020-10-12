Specs
Model tested: Mazda MX-30 First Edition
Price from: £25,545
Price as tested: £27,495
Powertrain: AC synchronous motor, water cooled
Gearbox: Single-speed automatic
Power
145 hp
Torque
199 lb ft
Driveline
Front-wheel drive
0-62mph
9.7 seconds
Top speed
87 mph
Kerb weight
1,645 kg
Battery size
35.5 kWh
Electric range
124 miles
CO2
0 g/km
Dimensions
4,395 / 1,795 / 1,555 mm
Boot capacity
366 litres

Mazda MX-30 (2020) review

The Mazda MX-30 is a stylish electric car with a cork – yes, cork! – interior. But will its limited range deter EV buyers?

Richard Aucock
Mazda MX-30

Think all new cars are the same? Not if they’re electric. The chance for a clean sheet approach is inspiring car makers to once again think outside the box: see the Jaguar I-Pace, Honda e, Porsche Taycan – and now, the Mazda MX-30.

Always a company that likes its engineers to innovate, Mazda has jumped at the chance to make its first ever modern EV genuinely stand out. On paper, it’s a family-sized crossover SUV-style vehicle. In the metal, it’s so much more than that.

Mazda MX-30

Inside, too, it’s anything but ordinary. It boasts showroom appeal by the bucketload, particularly as it comes with a surprisingly accessible list price from just over £25k once the Plug-in Car Grant is subtracted.

There’s just one barrier to overcome. This is a modern pure EV with a WLTP driving range rather less than we’re becoming used to: just 124 miles from its 35.5kWh battery. Even the Vauxhall Corsa-e can do over 200 miles.

This is intentional, says Mazda. Bigger batteries mean more CO2 emitted during production, and it takes large EVs with powerful batteries years to simply offset this, before you even start to benefit from zero-CO2 driving miles. The MX-30 is a greener choice, with ‘right-sized’ batteries, and fine for most people because the daily average mileage is easily covered by its full-charge capacity.

Want more range? Then hold on, because a range extender version is coming – complete with tiny rotary engine providing the power.

Another advantage of a smaller battery is a lower price tag. Post-Plug in Car Grant, the MX-30 costs from £25,545. This First Edition is priced from £27,495. Mazda says that compares favourably with rivals such as the Mini Electric Level 2 (£26,900), Nissan Leaf N-Connecta (£28,145) and the Renault Zoe Iconic (£28,495). It certainly seems positive to us.

Already anything but the same, then. So, let’s find out what it’s like in practice.

Mazda MX-30

Driving the Mazda MX-30

The Mazda MX-30 is bigger than you might think. Because of the MX-5 two-seat roadster-inspired name, you may think it a more compact EV, like the Honda e. It’s actually Volkswagen Golf-sized: 4.4 metres long and 1.8 metres wide. It has five seats and – look closely – has five doors.

Just like the retro Mazda RX-8, the rear doors are hinged at the back. They can only open when the front doors are opened first, and both doors swing out wide. The rear doors are indeed tiny, but there’s no central pillar in the way, so it’s easier to step in than you might think – even easier if you press a button on the back of the driver’s seat, which slides it out of the way automatically.

Room inside is not Golf-like, but it’s reasonable. The bigger gripe is that those in the rear feel rather perched, and it’s gloomy back there because the dual side windows are both tiny. Genuine family-friendliness is debatable, but OK for short trips. Be careful you don’t trap your feet under the front seats as you step out, too.

Mazda MX-30

The boot is a good size, 366 litres with the seats up (a slightly smaller 341 litres if you have the Bose audio system – but this is a silent-running electric car, so surely you must?) and a long, wide, flat space to boot. Fold the rear seats and it grows to 1,171 litres.

That’s a lot of sensible talk for such a novel car. So, let’s step back and take a look. Mazda says the design is ‘human modern’, tough and practical SUV-like on the lower half, stylish and expressively coupe-like above. The inverse of wearing a shirt and shorts for work-at-home Zoom calls, if you like.

Mazda offers regular, two-tone and three-tone paint combinations: Soul Red with black roof and dark grey side panels is particularly striking, although so it should be given its £1,800 price tag.

The interior genuinely has the appearance of a luxury car – one that, like the Lexus RC 500, is proud of its Japanese roots. Dig deeper and you’ll find more hard plastics and shiny surfaces here than in a Lexus, but that’s nit-picking, because altogether it’s a superb interior.

Mazda MX-30

You sit high, on enveloping seats, arm resting on a wide centre console and elbow on a beautifully padded door panel. The big, round steering wheel feels like an MX-5’s, and the digital displays look sophisticated. The auto gearlever operates in a conventional way and Mazda’s first touchscreen centre display for the climate control is easy to use (with ‘hard’ keys for temperature control, praise be).  

The highlight has to be the cork trim. Yes, cork – it’s what Mazda started out producing 100 years ago. It adorns the door handles, the cupholder covers and the large stowage area beneath the centre console. It’s a lovely, tactile touch and looks terrific. Again, genuinely different to anything else out there.

Mazda MX-30

Once underway, first impression is that the suspension is surprisingly supple. There’s lots of wheel travel and it’s softer than expected, giving a particularly cushioned ride at in-town speeds. It rides quietly too, and slightly slower and more ‘twirly’ steering than some sportier rivals adds to the relaxing, easygoing feel.

This does mean handling has a bit more lean, tipping into corners a little more readily than more firmly setup alternatives. You do get used to it, in the same way you get used to the friendly softness of an MX-5 sports car, and the low centre of gravity gives a good feeling of stability once in corners.

Mazda MX-30

The most surprising aspect of driving the MX-30 is actually how easy it is to break traction at the front wheels when accelerating. Admittedly, we drove it in wet weather – but the eagerness with which the front tyres could scrabble, and the struggles the traction control seemed to have in managing it, were surprising (albeit a trait not uncommon to front-wheel drive electric cars).

Tumultuous traction aside, acceleration isn’t overly dramatic either. Zero to 62mph takes 9.7 seconds – remember, even a Vauxhall Corsa-e does it in 8.1 seconds – and you sometimes feel the MX-30’s 1,645kg kerbweight when accelerating uphill. You need a bit more right foot than you might expect.

Mazda is pleased with the conventional automatic gearshifter fitted to the ‘floating’ centre console (below which is a tremendous amount of cork-lined stowage). There are paddles on the steering wheel too, for varying the regenerative braking through five levels. It could be more intuitive and the icon on the dash is useless, but it works better with practice.

Otherwise, it’s a relaxing drive, one that’s refined and compliant at speed. It feels peaceful and premium, aided by those beautifully supportive seats, and a ride that continues to be cushioned and well-planted. It’s a car that’s rich and pleasing to drive in town, but one that continues its high standards at higher speeds.

Mazda MX-30

What about real-world range? We started off with a 96 percent full battery, and an estimated driving range of 108 miles. By the end of a test route stretching just over 40 miles, it read 49 percent full, with 56 miles remaining. Yes, we were speedy in places, but cruised at the speed limit in others, and traipsed around town gently.

Owners are likely to be looking for a charge around 90 miles after setting out on a long trip, making good use of the standard 50kW CCS fast-charging capability (20 percent to 80 percent recharges in 36 minutes). Mazda insists it won’t be an issue, as the average daily mileage is a fraction of the battery’s capacity. But only you can decide if the MX-30’s downsized battery is an insurmountable compromise or not.

Mazda MX-30

Verdict: Mazda MX-30

The Mazda MX-30 is a charismatic and distinctive electric car. It is different to anything else out there, in terms of how it looks, its interior, how it drives and how it approaches electric motoring. The scrabbly front wheels surprised us, but that’s not a deal-breaker.

The biggest question is whether the range is enough, given the lower price point it has facilitated. For that, potential buyers, it’s over to you. Our take? We hope so, because characterful cars like this deserve to succeed – particularly ones with as many highlights as the Mazda MX-30.

Mazda MX-30

ALSO READ

Porsche Taycan Turbo (2020) review

Bath Clean Air Zone confirmed for 2021

New all-electric BMW iX3 revealed

Related Articles

Car Reviews

Porsche Taycan Turbo (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
The Porsche Taycan Turbo isn’t the best electric car on paper – but it is on the road. Don't order that Tesla just yet...
Read more
Car Reviews

Lexus LC 500 Convertible (2020) review

Richard Aucock - 1
The Lexus LC 500 Convertible is a striking and proudly Japanese luxury car – and a very enjoyable roof-down GT.
Read more
Car Reviews

McLaren 765LT (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 2
Lighter, faster and more focused, the new 'Longtail' 765LT is McLaren at its best. We drive it flat-out at Silverstone.
Read more
Richard Aucockhttps://www.motoringresearch.com/
I'm director at Motoring Research. I run a bit, cycle a bit, have a huge love for the automotive industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

6 surprising ways to cut the cost of car insurance

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Here are six ways to cut the cost of your car insurance premium, including getting married and tweaking your job title.
Read more

What is checked in a car MOT?

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Around 40 percent of cars fail the MOT test at the first attempt. We reveal the parts that are checked by an MOT tester.
Read more

Car rental customers are prioritising sanitised vehicles, not discounts

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The top priorities of car rental customers during the Covid-19 pandemic are sanitised vehicles and robust social distancing measures
Read more

What is Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS)?

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) has been referred to as a ‘traffic jam chauffeur’. But what is ALKS and what does it mean for UK roads?
Read more

News

Auto Trader saw ‘all-time record‘ car buying interest in January

Ethan Jupp - 0
2020 opened well for Auto Trader, with the website seeing ‘all-time record’ site visits of 58 million. That’s up five percent on the previous record.
Read more

Festival of the Unexceptional: in pictures

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Photos from the 2017 Festival of the Unexceptional at Stowe House
Read more

Extinction Rebellion protests boost interest in electric cars

Richard Aucock - 0
Interest in electric cars has risen by more than half in Britain since the start of the environmental campaigns in London.
Read more

Features

Salon Privé: lobster, champagne and classic cars

Richard Aucock - 1
Salon Privé 2016 is well underway. Here are the photos from the first day
Read more

Dashcams are helping police convict dangerous drivers

Ethan Jupp - 0
A report by the BBC has highlighted the extent that dashcam footage is helping police with dangerous driving convictions.
Read more

The fastest cars around the Nurburgring in 2019

Ethan Jupp - 1
It’s been a brilliant year for fast cars, with a new electric Porsche, Renault hot hatch and Chinese newcomer battling for supremacy at the Nurburgring
Read more

Reviews

The popular car insurance myths: busted

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Did you know that fitting a security device could actually increase the cost of your car insurance? Meanwhile, comprehensive cover could be the cheapest.
Read more

These are the top 5 car parts that cause accidents

Ethan Jupp - 0
The five car faults that cause most accidents can be avoided with the right maintenance. We reveal the problem areas – and how to tackle them.
Read more

What is Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS)?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) has been referred to as a ‘traffic jam chauffeur’. But what is ALKS and what does it mean for UK roads?
Read more

Advice

Car finance jargon explained: what you need to know

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Bamboozled by balloon payments, confused by conditional sales or puzzled by part-exchange? Our car finance jargon buster has the answers.
Read more

London ULEZ charge: How to check if you need to pay

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The London Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is designed to improve air quality by charging certain vehicles to enter the city. We explain how it works.
Read more

The cheapest new cars on sale

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Bargain basement: we list the cheapest new cars on sale in the UK, including the Dacia Sandero, Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Twizy
Read more