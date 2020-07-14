New electric BMW iX3 revealed – but it’s not coming to the UK for a YEAR

The new BMW iX3 is the firm’s first all-electric X-branded SUV. It boasts an 80kWh battery, 285-mile range and 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds.

However, Brits still have quite a wait for the Chinese-built machine as it doesn’t launch in the UK until summer 2021.

The launch car will be the Premier edition. Pricing and spec details, along with the opening of pre-ordering, are coming in autumn 2020.

BMW says the iX3 uses the fifth generation of its eDrive technology. This builds on the experience of the i3 electric car and power density is said to have jumped 30 percent.

The same electric drive components will be used in 2021’s BMW iNEXT and BMW i4.

The iX3 is a rear-wheel-drive SUV, with 286hp making its performance comparable with the existing X3 xDrive30i.

However, whereas a petrol engine is less than 40 percent efficient, the iX3’s electric motor is 93 percent efficient.

Handling is said to be more dynamic than a regular version too, thanks to a centre of gravity lowered by a full 75mm.

Differentiating the iX3 from a regular BMW X3 are the almost fully-closed kidney grille and front bumper, and a more sculpted and lower-drag rear.

Even the wheels are more five percent more aerodynamic than regular alloys, adding six miles of range all by themselves.

Electric blue accent panels mark out the iX3, which otherwise looks broadly the same as a regular car.

Because it’s silent-running, BMW has fitted an acoustic alert system – using a soundtrack created by film score composer Hans Zimmer.

For more all-electric motoring news, visit our sister site MotoringElectric.com.

