2021 Mazda MX-30 news, prices, specs and on-sale date

The new all-electric Mazda MX-30 arrives in the UK in March 2021 with prices starting from £25,545 including the Plug-in Car Grant

Richard Aucock
The Mazda MX-30 is the firm’s first 100% zero emissions electric car and it will cost from £25,545 when it arrives in the UK in March 2021.

This price includes the £3,000 government OLEV Plug-in Car Grant.

The family-sized new five-door crossover EV boasts a 124-mile range from its fast-charging 35.5kWh battery.

It has rear doors with the hinges at the back, so they open in the same way as the retro Mazda RX-8 coupe.

Mazda will offer it in three grades – SE-L Lux, Sport Lux and GT Sport Tech – plus a limited-to-500 Launch Edition.

Pre-ordering is open now.

The SUV coupe-style Mazda MX-30, which is similar in size to a Ford Focus, seats five and can be reserved for a fully-refundable deposit of £800.

Every MX-30 is equipped with sat nav, head-up display, radar cruise control, reversing camera and LED headlights.

They all also come with a Type 2 AC charging cable and a socket for 50kW rapid charging.

This delivers 80 percent battery charge in 36 minutes.

The first 500 MX-30 will all be Launch Edition models. These will come in either Ceramic metallic or Polymetal Grey metallic paint as standard – or three-tone Ceramic or Soul Red Crystal paint as an option.

Adaptive LED headlights, LED rear lights, electric heated front seats and a combined cloth and leatherette upholstery are all standard.

The £25,545 entry-level MX-30 SE-L Lux arrives later. This has 18-inch alloys, black door mirrors and a black grille.

The MX-30 Sport Lux, costing £27,545, is expected to be the best-seller. Extra equipment includes bright-finish alloys, power seats and keyless entry.

GT Sport Tech, costing from £29,845, has a heated steering wheel, 12-speaker Bose sound system and brown artificial leather.

“Over the coming months,” said Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson, “our digital platforms and our dealer network will have a range of opportunities for potential customers to get familiar with the MX-30, ranging from answering their questions, to seeing the car, and even opportunities for early test drives.”

