Jaguar I-Pace updated with new infotainment, faster charging

The Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has received a new infotainment system and faster onboard charging in a package of 2021 model year changes.

The new infotainment system, called Pivi Pro, has already been launched on the new Land Rover Defender.

The I-Pace becomes the first Jaguar to feature it.

Said to be inspired by smartphones, the new system has a flat menu structure and is simpler to use.

It is also a lot faster than the old system – Jaguar promises fast start-up means the system “is ready to go by the time you’re in the driving seat”.

Pivi Pro can also receive updates via software-over-the-air functionality – and show owners which public charging stations are free, in real time.

A 4G SIM with data plan is standard, Spotify is embedded, and standard Bluetooth can connect two phones at the same time.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available too.

Faster charging

Jaguar has fitted a more powerful 11kW onboard charger as standard to the 2021 I-Pace. Those with three-phase electricity can add 33 miles of range per hour – charging from flat to empty in 8.6 hours.

Those with 7kW wall boxes get 22 miles of charge per hour.

The Jaguar I-Pace is compatible with public fast chargers as well: a 50kW unit adds 39 miles in 15 minutes; a 100kW charger adds 78 miles in 15 minutes.

It keeps the same 90kWh battery, and driving range of up to 292 miles.

This was previously increased by 12.5 miles using learning from the Jaguar I-Pace e-Trophy racing series.

Other updates include an improved cabin air ionisation feature that can filter out ultra-fine PM2.5 particles and allergens.

Owners can pre-set a process to filter the cabin air before a journey.

There are new colours, new alloy wheel options and an eye-catching ‘Bright Pack’ exterior finish.

The Clearsight rear view mirror first seen in the Range Rover Evoque is now available in the I-Pace. A powerful Meridian 3D surround sound system with 16 speakers and a subwoofer is also offered.

The 2021 model year Jaguar I-Pace is on sale now with prices from £65,195.

It is the latest update for a car that scored an unprecedented triple in the 2019 World Car Awards, including being voted overall World Car of the Year.

