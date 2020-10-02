Lexus LC 500 Convertible (2020) review

The Lexus LC 500 Convertible is a striking and proudly Japanese luxury car – and a very enjoyable roof-down GT.

Richard Aucock
Lexus LC Convertible

You could buy a Mercedes-Benz SL, but that’s quite old now. New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster? It’s hard to argue against, but it’s also nudging £130k. Porsche 911 Cabriolet? Obviously lovely, but also a bit obvious. Those buying a convertible clearly want something that stands out, unlike anything else on the road. Enter the Lexus LC 500 Convertible.

This is the open-top sister car to the LC 500 coupe, which we’ve already driven in both regular V8 and LC 500h hybrid guises. The drop-top is only coming as a V8: the folding roof eats up all the space otherwise taken up by the hybrid batteries (it barely leaves enough room for luggage either). Still, as if we’re going to complain that a V8 is the default choice…

A 477hp 5.0-litre V8 at that, sweeping this two-tonne open-top four-seater to 62mph in 5.0 seconds, yet still returning a class-average 24.1mpg. Yes, VED costs £2,175 in the first year, but that’s included in the price – which starts from just under £91k. Our test car with the Sport Plus Pack is £96,625. Remember how much the Aston costs?

Lexus LC Convertible

Lexus is excited about this car. It reckons sales will exceed those of the coupe in 2021. And even those who don’t buy one show great interest in other Lexus models, such as the RC, NX and RX. Even if it doesn’t sell, it might help sell another.

We caught the last of the summer heatwave to drive an LC 500 Convertible as nature intended: roof down, hat on, three-hour route programmed into the navigation. And we came away thinking what a satisfying purchase this must be.

Lexus LC Convertible

Driving the Lexus LC 500 Convertible

This is a genuinely striking car. It’s big, bold and brave, with a Japanese luxury vibe, in contrast to sober Germanic or curvaceous Italian designs. The grille is avant-garde, both front and rear lights are structural art and the lines are crisp and distinctive.

It’s an elegant convertible, one that looks assured both roof up and down. Lowering it opens up the amazing interior to the world, and this too is delightful.

Lexus LC Convertible

The shapes are bold and complex, yet it all flows rather than jars. The stitched, perforated leather door structures are works of art, the configurable dials are like a high-end Japanese smartwatch, the 10.3-inch infotainment screen is wide and the combination of two-layer fascia and tall, wide, wraparound centre console cocoons you nicely.

There are seats in the rear but they’re tiny token gestures. The front seats are the place to be, as they’re wonderfully comfortable, have built-in neck heaters and are lavished in beautiful soft leather. Occupants feel like they’re sitting within the car, yet aren’t placed down too low. It’s commanding, albeit less sporty than an Aston.

Lexus LC Convertible

The LC 500 Convertible is an easy and relaxed car to drive. The ride from the 21-inch wheels feels a bit tappety at first, but the adaptive suspension takes over as speeds rise to give a cushioned flow. It feels luxurious and breathes nicely over undulating roads in a very premium way.

It steers nicely, with a wieldy and well-connected feel. The system isn’t over-aggressive or sharp, which again encourages a relaxed and elegant style. Good on-centre positivity helps navigate this wide and heavy car across twisting roads with laid-back simplicity.

It handles, too. Adaptive suspension, rear performance dampers and a racing-style Torsen limited-slip differential give it an attitude beneath all the comfort and refinement. It’s not a sleeves-rolled-up drive, but one that has more depth and tidy precision than you might at first think.

Lexus LC Convertible

The engine is outstanding. Rather than offering a guttural, all-guns-blazing V8 experience, it’s much more cultured and lush. Impossibly smooth, this is a polite yet engaging engine, serving up that distinctive V8 feel and making you realise what we’ll miss when they’re gone. 

Its 5.0-litre capacity delivers the 477hp output, rather than relying on turbochargers. This means it’s a motor that likes to rev, with pickup above 4,000rpm being satisfying. This measured power delivery, rather than all kicking in with an instant rush, further aids the LC 500 Convertible’s calm, relaxed speed.

The folding soft-top operates reasonably speedily (15 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph), and it’s neatly integrated when lowered. More importantly, general refinement is outstanding with the roof down, even at speed. The interior doesn’t become too noisy, wind bluster is kept at bay and occupants gently feel the wind wisping around them, rather than being blasted with an air-force gale. It’s a fine roof-down GT.

Verdict: Lexus LC 500 Convertible

This luxury convertible might not be on your radar if you’re in the market for a Mercedes-Benz SL, but it should be. It’s easygoing, rich and indulgent, elegant and satisfying. Sports car fans, it might not be for you, but as a feel-good experience, it’s an open-top car of note. The select few hundred who buy one each year are people of fine taste indeed.

Lexus LC Convertible

2020 Lexus LC 500 Convertible specs

Price: £96,625 (Sport Plus Pack)

Engine: 5.0-litre V8

Power: 477hp

Torque: TBC

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

0-62mph: 5.0 seconds

Top speed: 167mph

Fuel economy: 24.1mpg

CO2: 275g/km                                                         

Length/width/height: 4,770 / 1,920 / 1,350 mm

Boot capacity: 149 litres

Weight: 2,035kg

ALSO READ:

McLaren 765LT (2020) review

The ultimate icon of American hot rod culture could be yours to own

Every new Volvo now has a 112mph top speed

Related Articles

Car Reviews

McLaren 765LT (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Lighter, faster and more focused, the new 'Longtail' 765LT is McLaren at its best. We drive it flat-out at Silverstone.
Read more
Car Reviews

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (2020) review

Richard Aucock - 0
Aston Martin has removed the roof from its V8-engined supercar. Is the new Vantage Roadster as good as it looks?
Read more
Car Reviews

Volkswagen T-Roc R (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
The Volkswagen T-Roc R combines the style of an SUV with the speed of a hot hatchback. The best of both worlds, then?
Read more
Richard Aucockhttps://www.motoringresearch.com/
I'm director at Motoring Research. I run a bit, cycle a bit, have a huge love for the automotive industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

2021 Mazda MX-30 news, prices, specs and on-sale date

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The new all-electric Mazda MX-30 arrives in the UK in March 2021 with prices starting from £25,545 including the Plug-in Car Grant
Read more

DVLA launches online V5C log book service

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The time taken to receive a duplicate V5C vehicle log book has been cut from six weeks to five days thanks to a new online service from the DVLA
Read more

Euro NCAP launches new Assisted Driving rating

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Thatcham Research and Euro NCAP have teamed up to introduce a new assessment that ranks assisted driving safety technology alongside traditional star ratings
Read more

Government withdraws warning to ‘avoid petrol stations’

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The government has clarified advice that appeared to suggest motorists should avoid filling stations, garages and motorway services
Read more

News

New 2018 Nissan Leaf to be built in Britain

Richard Aucock - 0
Another UK car manufacturing boost as Nissan commits to the UK
Read more

Bentley takes glory at thrilling 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race

John Redfern - 0
Dramatic finish to Australian event saw Bentley M-Sport team finally take victory at sixth attempt, using the Continental GT3
Read more

MR archive: 2009 Tesla Roadster review

Richard Aucock - 1
As Tesla reveals its new Roadster, we raid the archives and discover this review from 2009
Read more

Features

UK vs. USA: royal rides for Harry and Meghan’s baby

Ethan Jupp - 0
The arrival of a new royal baby means Harry and Meghan will need a family car. We pick the best candidates from both sides of the pond
Read more

2025 will be ‘tipping point’ for electric cars, say experts

Tim Pitt - 0
EVs will achieve price parity with conventional cars by 2025, reckons Auto Trader, and outsell them by 2030
Read more

Auto Trader Goals World Cup new car giveaway EVERY TIME England score

Richard Aucock - 0
All you have to do is use the hashtag...
Read more

Reviews

How to deep-clean your car’s interior

Tim Pitt - 1
Our seven-step cleaning guide will see your car's cabin looking like new again – plus we have tips on removing stains such as chewing gum and chocolate.
Read more

Driving in London at Christmas: how to avoid charges

Ethan Jupp - 0
Many are planning trips to London over Christmas for shopping, social occasions and more. How much will it cost, and how can you save?
Read more

What to do if you can’t find your driving licence

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
If you've lost your driving licence you can apply online for a new one. Although you'll be charged £20 for a new one, the process couldn't be simpler.
Read more

Advice

How to care for your car tyres while not driving

Ethan Jupp - 0
The condition of your tyres can suffer when a car is not being used. Here's how to keep them healthy during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Read more

Is this the ultimate car de-icing life hack?

Ethan Jupp - 0
Watch, as this person de-ices a windscreen – within seconds – with just a few wipes.
Read more

How to find road traffic information and avoid delays

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
With the schools out for the summer, many people will be hitting the roads to go on holiday. Here's how you can find the latest traffic information.
Read more