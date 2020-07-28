McLaren and Gulf Oil reunite on road and track

McLaren and Gulf Oil have signed a multi-year partnership that revives a collaboration first started in 1968.

Gulf branding will appear on the McLaren Formula 1 racing car from this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

It features on the engine cover and rear-view mirrors, and also the racewear of the team and drivers, including Brit Lando Norris.

Gulf will, from 2021, also become the choice oil supplier for McLaren Automotive’s road cars.

The company will recommend the supercars are filled with Gulf lubricants and run on Gulf fuel.

What’s more, a “small and exclusive” number of customers will be given the option to have their McLaren supercar painted in a Gulf livery modelled on the Le Mans 24 Hours podium-placing McLaren F1 GTR racer (pictured above).

This will be a guaranteed collectible for those lucky enough to get the opportunity.

“Like McLaren, the Gulf name is synonymous around the world with technical excellence and innovation and the excitement of going racing and motoring,” said McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt.

“Every supercar will have Gulf fuel and lubricants when it leaves the McLaren Production Centre and I know our customers will be thrilled to be able to work with our in-house bespoke team on the option of being one of the few to be able to personalise their McLaren supercar in the iconic Gulf livery.”

McLaren first partnered with Gulf in 1968, winning together both in F1 and the Can-Am series. The collaboration lasted until 1973.

Gulf and McLaren were reunited in the 1990s with the McLaren F1 GTR, which ran Gulf colours throughout the decade.

