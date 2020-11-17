Waze integrates Amazon Music into sat nav app

Popular navigation app Waze has integrated Amazon Music into its platform to make life easier for users.

Motorists can now listen to tunes on Amazon Music directly through the Waze app.

They can also skip and select tracks without leaving the app.

What’s more, if they’re using Amazon Music, they’ll still receive Waze ‘next turn’ directions, so don’t have to toggle between the two.

Waze bosses say the integration is a boost for driver safety as well as convenience: motorists can listen to Amazon Music without taking their eyes off the road.

“Waze users have driven over 100 billion kilometres while listening to content from streaming services via our Audio Player,” said head of global partnerships Adam Fried.

“We’re really excited to welcome Amazon Music into the Audio Player family, giving drivers access to their favourite music and playlists to make their time in the car as enjoyable as possible.”

How to use Waze Audio Player

Pairing Amazon Music to Waze is easy, say bosses of the sat nav app.

Users open Waze and tap on the music note icon. They can then select Amazon Music as their audio player.

Selecting tracks, playlists and stations is among the built-in functionality.

Other streaming music providers integrated into the Waze Audio Player include Spotify, Deezer and YouTube Music.

ALSO READ

Waze reports huge fall in miles driven due to coronavirus

Waze now lets you plan trips on desktop and ‘send to app’

All new cars to log real-world fuel consumption from January 2021