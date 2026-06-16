Orders open for limited-edition five-cylinder Cupra Formentor VZ5

Orders can be placed for the limited-production Cupra Formentor VZ5, a compact SUV powered by Audi’s legendary five-cylinder engine.

Cupra will only produce 4,000 examples of the 390hp Formentor VZ5 for sale worldwide, with the first UK cars due before the end of 2026.

Cupra previously offered a five-cylinder version of the Formentor in 2021, although that limited-edition car was built solely in left-hand drive.

The 2026 version of the fastest Formentor will also come with its steering wheel on the right-hand side: good news for five-cylinder fans in the UK.

A starting price of £64,995 makes the Formentor VZ5 more expensive than the Audi RS3 that donates its engine. However, it does undercut some of the more predictable performance SUV alternatives – none of which offer the sonorous sound of a five-pot turbocharged engine.

The 174mph family SUV

Unsurprisingly, the engine is the star of show in the Cupra Formentor VZ5, with 390hp and 354lb ft of torque making it substantially more powerful than any other model in the range.

No 0-62mph time has been quoted yet, but the Formentor VZ5 can reach a limited top speed of 174mph.

A seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission is standard, combined with Cupra’s all-wheel-drive system. The latter includes an integrated torque splitter for the rear axle, which should aid agility on the road.

Akebono performance brakes are fitted, with calipers painted in a bold copper orange colour. The quad-tailpipe exhaust system also wears Cupra’s trademark copper finish.

Dynamic chassis control for the suspension and 20-inch alloy wheels complete the chassis makeover. The wheels feature copper detailing, too.

A five-cylinder celebration

Wider wheelarches and bespoke bumpers are fitted to the Formentor VZ5, along with a front splitter bearing the ‘VZ5’ logo. A larger rear diffuser wraps around the vertically stacked tailpipes.

A host of exterior paint colours will be available for the VZ5. Customers can choose from Midnight Black, Dark Void, Magnetic Tech Matte, Century Bronze Matte and Enceladus Grey Matte.

Picking one of the three matte colours add £1,360 to the list price, although the purple hues of ‘Dark Void’ require just £300.

On the inside, expect yet more copper trim, along with a set of ‘CUPBucket’ performance seats upholstered in a combination of cloth and vinyl.

Given its substantial £64,995 list price, Cupra has thrown the proverbial kitchen sink at the Formentor VZ5. Standard equipment includes three-zone climate control, a Sennheiser sound system and wraparound ambient lighting.

In fact, the only optional extra available is a panoramic sunroof, at £1,015.

New Abt styling for the whole Cupra range

The launch of the limited-edition Formentor VZ5 comes as Cupra unveils a host of personalisation options across its wider model range. The new accessories have been produced in collaboration with German turning company, Abt.

Available for all Leon and Formentor models (including the new VZ5), the ‘Custom Cupra by Abt’ packages add a comprehensive exterior makeover for the hatchback and crossover SUV.

All models benefit from a new splitter, side skirts, rear winglets, a larger rear spoiler, a rear diffuser and 19-inch alloy wheels. The exact finish and design is tailored to the individual model. The Formentor VZ5 gains its own bespoke Abt package with 20-inch wheels.

The Custom Cupra by Abt styling packages will be available to order from next month, should you want your Formentor VZ5 to really stand out.

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