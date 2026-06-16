Renault creates SUV designed for drone warfare

Renault has revealed a prototype military version of its Rafale SUV coupe, designed with drone warfare in mind.

On display at the Eurosatory 2026 defence show, being held in Paris, the Renault 4 Troop previews a vehicle adapted to meet ‘new operational requirements for land forces’.

Sending a crossover, originally designed for the school run, into battle may seem far-fetched, but Renault has worked with multinational defence firm Thales to create the new 4 Troop concept.

Said to be a combination of Renault Group’s expertise in electronic architecture, and the experience of Thales in advanced technology, a production version of the 4 Troop could become a reality.

It reflects the rapidly changing modern battlefield, where data processing and the ability to control unmanned drones have gained real significance.

The battle-ready SUV coupe

The 4 Troop has been created as a prototype version of Renault’s VCMR (Véhicule Civil Multi-Rôles / Multi-Role Civil Vehicle), demonstrating how easily existing vehicles could be modified for new roles.

Renault says the 4 Troop packs ‘substantial data processing capabilities’, allowing it to act as a mobile command and control centre. Included within this is the ability to launch Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to support ground forces.

An all-wheel drive layout has been picked for the 4 Troop prototype, combined with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This gives the ability to cover long distances, and also to operate silently in sensitive areas.

Vehicle-to-Load capabilities would also allow the 4 Troop to power specialist equipment in the field, giving greater autonomy to ground forces.

Addressing the needs of modern armed forces

Although Renault has chosen the Rafale as the basis for the 4 Troop prototype on show at Eurosatory 2026, it says that the Thales technology could easily be adapted for other models in its range.

Choosing the Rafale as basis for the show model was unlikely to be a coincidence, though, given it shares its name with the French-manufactured Dassault Rafale fighter jet.

Franck Naro, Renault Group EVP of vehicle projects and operations, said: “With the VCMR, which draws on the extensive range of Renault Group platforms, we are exploring a pragmatic, sovereign approach to operational mobility to quickly address new armed forces requirements and enhance the ability to anticipate developments and take action in the theatre of operations.

“Building on tried-and-trusted civil platforms and our industrial production capacity, we are proposing an agile, resilient capability that can be mobilised immediately”.

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