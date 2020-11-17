All new cars to log real-world fuel consumption from January 2021

New European rules require all new cars to be sold with onboard fuel consumption monitoring devices as part of the fallout from ‘dieselgate’.

Richard Aucock
Honda Insight mpg display

Every new car sold in Europe from January 2021 must be fitted with an onboard fuel consumption monitoring device (or FCM) under new EU regulations.

The move is the latest measure in toughening up how car manufacturers measure and report fuel economy and emissions.

The mpg monitoring devices will initially be tested over a five-year period. However, both the European Parliament and European Council have voted to make the devices law by 2030 at the latest.

The idea behind the onboard fuel economy recorders is to minimise the discrepancy between real-world fuel consumption and car manufacturers’ quoted figures.

The aim is to highlight vehicles that record a high discrepancy so authorities can investigate if necessary. However, it has not yet been decided how the data will be transferred from vehicles.

Experts have suggested four ways of doing this:

  • During periodic inspections, such as routine servicing
  • Random spot checks by authorities
  • Via managed fleets such as company cars and rental vehicles
  • Automatic ‘over the air’ updates

Although all newly-launched vehicles during 2020 have been recording fuel consumption data, there is currently no defined standard or requirement to transfer this data.

EU officials add that any data transfer will be fully anonymised so motorists cannot be identified.

Indeed, it is not even clear whether individual makes and models of cars will be logged – although experts hope this will be the case, as it will make it easier to monitor the real-world fuel consumption of individual brands.

New car fuel consumption display

The new standard, called Euro 6d ISC-FCM (that’s ‘in-service conformity, fuel consumption monitoring’), will help legislators monitor the electrical consumption of EVs.

What’s more, it will also allow the real-world performance of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) to be assessed.

This is in response to criticism that although PHEV vehicles have exceptional ‘official’ fuel economy, their real-world performance is much less impressive, as users regularly drive them with the batteries discharged.

Fuel consumption monitoring devices will allow regulators to see the true picture of how often motorists charge up PHEVs in day-to-day use.

ALSO READ

Should plug-in hybrids be banned from motorway car chargers?

Volvo calls plug-in hybrids ‘part-time electric cars’

Plug-in Car Grant: electric cars the government pays you to buy

Related Articles

Car News

Ranked: the most exciting car chases of all time

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Mad Max: Fury Road has been named the most exciting on-screen car chase of all time, but there's no place for Bullitt or The Italian Job.
Read more
Car News

Volvo drops cars from 30 metres to test safety

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Volvo has dropped 10 cars from a crane to test safety. The aimis to help rescue workers prepare for the most extreme road collisions.
Read more
Car News

80 percent drive at least 2 days per week

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research shows four in five drivers use their cars at least two days a week. Another study shows we're growing more attached to our cars.
Read more
Richard Aucockhttps://www.motoringresearch.com/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently chairman of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Yes, Tesla Tequila is actually a real drink

Car News John Redfern - 0
Elon Musk originally mentioned the spirit as an April Fool’s Day joke in 2018. Now it has become a reality.
Read more

Volvo drops cars from 30 metres to test safety

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Volvo has dropped 10 cars from a crane to test safety. The aimis to help rescue workers prepare for the most extreme road collisions.
Read more

When will the right-hand-drive Chevrolet Corvette be on sale?

Car News John Redfern - 0
Expectations are high for the first Corvette to be sold in RHD form. But how much longer do UK buyers need to wait for the mid-engined C8?
Read more

Just one in six councils have on-street EV charging points

Car News John Redfern - 0
Research undertaken by the AA finds that some local authorities have also used government grant money to fund off-street charging instead
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

New Toyota GR Yaris comes in shrunken R/C form

John Redfern - 0
Tamiya’s 1/10 scale radio-controlled model looks exactly like the real thing, but with a substantially more affordable price tag
Read more

New Ford E-Transit helps white van man go green

Richard Aucock - 0
Ford has revealed the fully electric E-Transit van. It offers a driving range of 217 miles and can recharge tools and equipment at worksites.
Read more

80 percent drive at least 2 days per week

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research shows four in five drivers use their cars at least two days a week. Another study shows we're growing more attached to our cars.
Read more

Features

Modern classic Audis driven: a Retro Road Test special

Tim Pitt - 0
We sample four cars that helped build Audi's reputation as a 21st century premium powerhaus: the R8 LMX, TT Quattro Sport, Audi Cabriolet and A1 Quattro.
Read more

Pedal power: when car companies build bikes

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
We explore the world of car companies on two wheels, including bicycles from Ferrari, Aston Martin and Porsche and Morgan.
Read more

Hidden treasures: Mazda’s eclectic sports car collection

Tim Pitt - 2
From the space-age Cosmo to the cult-classic RX-7 and world-conquering MX-5, we chart the history of sporting Mazdas – with exclusive photos.
Read more

Reviews

Ford GT (2017) review

Tim Pitt - 2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Read more

Toyota Yaris GRMN (2018) review

Tim Pitt - 0
As the Toyota GR Yaris hogs the headlines, we revisit its predecessor, the Nurburgring-honed Yaris GRMN – yours for half the price.
Read more

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Advice

What is Amazon Echo Auto and how does it add Alexa to your car?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Amazon Echo Auto is available to customers in the U.S. exclusively via invitation only. Here's what you need to know ahead of its general release.
Read more

How to avoid low-speed car parking accidents

Ethan Jupp - 0
The car insurance industry estimates there are more than 1,000 low-speed collisions in the UK every day. And the average repair bill tops £1,500.
Read more

Uber and out: the ride-hailing apps to use instead

Ethan Jupp - 0
As Uber faces losing its licence in London, we round-up the alternatives – from Kapten to Gett. And not forgetting the good old-fashioned black cab.
Read more