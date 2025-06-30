The XC60 SUV is now the best-selling Volvo of all time

The Volvo XC60 has reached an important milestone, becoming the best-selling vehicle ever sold by the Swedish marque.

Around the world, the XC60 SUV has now achieved more than 2.7 million sales, nudging it ahead of the now-second-placed Volvo 240.

Positioned as the mid-sized model in the Volvo SUV range, the XC60 slots between the compact XC40 and flagship XC90.

Being the ‘Goldilocks’ model in the lineup has helped the XC60 to achieve success – and surpass one of the Volvo’s legendary cars.

The first truly global Volvo

Volvo revealed the first-generation XC60 at the Geneva Motor Show in 2008. It was designed at a time when Ford still owned both Volvo and Land Rover.

This led to the XC60 sharing a platform with the second-generation Land Rover Freelander. Engine and drivetrain components were common to both SUVs.

Significantly, the original XC60 became the first Volvo built for the local market in China. This followed the purchase of the Volvo brand by the Chinese Geely conglomerate in 2010.

With the launch of the second-generation XC60 in 2017, the mid-size SUV has become a global success story, consistently topping the charts as Volvo’s best-selling model.

Updates for the 2026 model year have seen the XC60 receive a refreshed exterior design, along with an improved infotainment system.

Surpassing a Swedish legend

Surpassing the classic Volvo 240 is a significant moment; the boxy saloon and estate car remains one of the marque’s most recognisable products.

Made between 1974 and 1993, the Volvo 240 pioneered safety technology such as side-impact protection. A total of 2,685,171 examples were built.

That a luxury SUV has transcended a saloon/estate is an obvious reminder of the trends in the new car market.

“Growing up in Sweden in the 1980s, the Volvo 240 was the iconic family car – you could spot one in almost every driveway,” said Susanne Hägglund of Volvo Cars.

“Today, the XC60 has taken over that position in two ways. Not only as the family favourite, but also becoming our all-time top-seller, which in itself is the ultimate proof point of a successful car. And now, with the latest updates, it gets even better.”

