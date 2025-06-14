VW Polo Edition 50 celebrates five decades with extra equipment

Happy birthday Volkswagen Polo © Volkswagen This year sees the Volkswagen Polo supermini celebrate its 50th anniversary. More than 20 million examples have been sold since May 1975. Having evolved through six different generations, and outlived many of its rivals, the key to the Polo’s success has been familiarity, along with a reputation for reliability. The premium cachet of the Volkswagen badge on the nose has certainly helped, too.

Small on the outside. Big on the inside © Volkswagen With Volkswagen Polo production spanning five decades and multiple generations, there are an endless number of special editions and rare models that have featured along the way. Trying to capture all of them in one place would be near impossible, although the excellent PoloDriver.com website is a resource for those who want an even deeper dive into the back catalogue. Read on to discover how the Volkswagen Polo came to be a global success story.

It all started in 1974 with an Audi © Volkswagen Surprisingly, the Volkswagen Polo story actually begins with an Audi. Presaging the Volkswagen Group’s later love for badge engineering, the Audi 50 was launched in 1974 as the first German entry into the burgeoning supermini car class. With styling by Marcello Gandini at Bertone, a practical three-door design and a front-wheel-drive layout, the 50 was a cutting-edge small car.

1974 Audi 50 © Volkswagen Hitting the market with a choice of two trim levels, plus two four-cylinder petrol engines, the Audi 50 made its mark on the European car market. The 50 was never offered in right-hand drive, meaning British customers were denied the chance to buy the compact German hatchback. Audi would continue building the 50 until 1978, with just over 180,000 examples eventually finding homes. However, a close relative would prove to be an even greater success…

1975 Volkswagen Polo Mk1 © Volkswagen The very first Volkswagen Polo made its debut at the 1975 Geneva Motor Show. In truth, it was little more than a badge-engineered version of the Audi 50. It had slightly less standard equipment than found in the Audi but, more importantly, a lower starting price. For British drivers, the Volkswagen Polo went on sale in the UK in early 1976, acting as a partial replacement for the aging Beetle.

1975 Volkswagen Polo Mk1 © Volkswagen Powering the original Polo was a diminutive 895cc four-cylinder engine, offering just 40hp. A larger 1.1-litre unit joined the range in 1976, lifting output to a heady 50hp. A four-speed manual was the only gearbox available, with 0-60mph requiring more than 21 seconds in the 40hp version. The base-spec N model had rubber interior mats and no exterior chromework. A fancier L version added niceties such as carpets, chrome trim and a two-speed heater fan. Luxury!

Made in Wolfsburg © Volkswagen Unlike the Audi 50, all production of the first Polo took place in Volkswagen’s famous Wolfsburg factory – hence the Wolfsburg coat of arms appearing on the steering wheel. Sales started strongly, with almost 75,000 examples delivered in 1975, followed by more than 144,000 the following year. Unlike the Audi, the Polo was an immediate sales success with customers across Europe.

1977 Volkswagen Derby Mk1 © Volkswagen Joining the Volkswagen range in 1977 was the two-door Derby saloon, aimed at buyers who found the idea of a hatchback just a little too radical. Identical to the Polo from the C-pillar forward, the Derby’s extra rear bodywork allowed plenty of extra junk to be carried in the trunk. Demand for the Derby started well, with upwards of 72,000 sold in the first year of production.

1979 Volkswagen Polo GT Mk1 © Volkswagen After four years on sale, the Mk1 Polo received a substantial facelift in 1979. Such mid-life updates would become a common feature of the Polo story, setting the scene for several dramatic overhauls throughout the supermini’s lifetime. Inspiration was taken from the larger Golf, with new plastic bumpers, a revised front grille and an updated dashboard. A fancier GLS model was added to the range, with a cigarette lighter and chrome headlight surrounds included. The Polo range also gained its first sporty model, with the 1.3-litre GT making its debut at the 1979 Frankfurt Motor Show. With 60hp, it slashed the car’s 0-60mph time to less than 13 seconds. It also came with red exterior trim, just like the Golf GTI.

1981 Volkswagen Polo hatchback Mk2 © Volkswagen With more than 1.1 million examples of the first-generation Polo sold, Volkswagen got bolder for the follow-up version, launched in 1981. With larger dimensions, and styling that resembled a shrunken two-door estate, the Mk2 Polo hatchback offered more space and practicality. Known as the ‘squareback’ or ‘breadvan’ by enthusiasts, it certainly looked different to more conventional rivals. The 895cc engine was replaced with a larger 45hp 1.0-litre unit, while the 50hp 1.1 was carried over from the previous generation.

1981 Volkswagen Polo Mk2 © Volkswagen On the inside, the second-generation Polo was far more modern, ditching the faux wood trim of the original model. Volkswagen had revamped the Polo model range, with C trim now the entry-level offering. CL became the middle choice, with GL the fanciest specification available.

1982 Volkswagen Polo Coupe Mk2 © Volkswagen Recognising that not everyone would be enamoured by the Polo Hatchback’s mini-estate styling, Volkswagen added the more conventional looking Coupe to the range in 1982. Although clearly still a three-door hatchback, the more rakish, fastback design gave the Polo Coupe a sportier appearance. Initially launched with just the 1.1-litre engine, and in a standalone trim level, the Coupe instantly proved popular.

1985 Volkswagen Polo Saloon Mk2 © Volkswagen Volkswagen had experimented with the Derby saloon throughout the early 1980s, initially badging it as the Polo Classic for UK customers when the Mk2 model hit the market. By 1985, Volkswagen opted to give the Derby name the boot everywhere, changing the car’s name to Polo Saloon. The name change coincided with a mild update for the two-door model, adding round headlights that ensured the notchback resembled the rest of the family.

1987 Volkswagen Polo GT G40 Mk2 © Volkswagen By the late 1980s, Volkswagen believed supercharging was the future of forced induction, experimenting with its G-Lader compressor on numerous different models. The Polo’s chance came with the GT G40, which had a supercharger bolted onto its 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine. An output of 113hp and 111lb ft meant the G40 could surpass 120mph. Production of the Mk2 GT G40 was initially limited to 500 cars, along with racing versions for a single-make championship. A further 1,500 GT G40s were offered later, but all came in left-hand drive Volkswagen would use the Polo G40 to set a new world speed record, averaging 129mph for 24 hours.

1990 Volkswagen Polo Mk2F © Volkswagen With nine years under its belt, Volkswagen treated the Polo to a comprehensive update in 1990. Styling changes included the addition of large square headlamps to aid aerodynamics, and make the Polo look more modern. Fuel injection and catalytic converters became standard for all engines, making the Polo one of the first superminis to adopt these features. Right-hand-drive models finally gained a brake servo for extra stopping power, too. On the inside, the dashboard design was modernised, taking inspiration from the contemporary Passat to help the Polo remain competitive.

1990 Volkswagen Polo GT Mk2F © Volkswagen As part of the Polo’s facelift, Volkswagen increased the number of sportier offerings in the range. Among these was a new GT model, now offered officially in the UK. Available in both the Hatchback and Coupe body styles, the GT came with a 1.3-litre engine producing 75hp. This allowed for a 0-60mph time of less than 11 seconds, with a five-speed manual gearbox to aid acceleration. Red stripes for the bumpers, black Volkswagen badges, sports seats and a three-spoke steering wheel were all part of the performance makeover.

1991 Volkswagen Polo G40 Mk2F © Volkswagen The G40 returned in 1991, becoming a series-production car – and available in right-hand drive. As before, its supercharged 1.3-litre engine generated 113hp, allowing for 0-60mph in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 120mph. Such performance pushed the G40 into genuine hot hatch territory. Lowered suspension and 13-inch BBS alloy wheels added to its appeal. Adding the G40 to the range completed the story of the second-generation car. After 2.7 million examples had been made, production of the Mk2 Polo came to a close in 1994.

1994 Volkswagen Polo Mk3 © Volkswagen After two decades of using the same basic underpinnings, Volkswagen gave the Polo an all-new platform, sharing nothing with its predecessors. However, the new Polo did have much in common with the second-generation Seat Ibiza, which had been released the year before in 1993. This meant the Mk3 Polo grew in size, with its dimensions now similar to the original Volkswagen Golf. Significantly, the Polo also came in both three-door and five-door hatchback formats for the first time.

1994 Volkswagen Polo Mk3 © Volkswagen Petrol engine options at launch included the long-standing 1.0-litre four-cylinder petrol with 45hp, along with 55hp 1.3 and 75hp 1.6 offerings. Other firsts for the third-generation Polo were the availability of an automatic gearbox, along with a five-speed manual ’box being the standard offering. The UK market was given the chance to own a diesel-powered Polo for the first time, too. A 64hp 1.9-litre SDI diesel engine joined the growing range.

1994 Volkswagen Polo Mk3 © Volkswagen For its interior, the new Mk3 Polo owed much to the third-generation Volkswagen Golf, with high-quality plastics used throughout, and some suitably 1990’s upholstery covering the seats. Like the Golf, the new Polo gained a host of extra safety equipment. All but the entry-level L version came fitted with a driver’s airbag, with a passenger airbag available as an option. Seat belt tensioners and anti-lock brakes also made an appearance. All models came with colour-coded bumpers, heated door mirrors, a rev counter and a digital clock. The popular CL trim offered electric windows, power steering and central locking, with the GL and GLX models bringing even more luxury.

1995 Volkswagen Polo Harlequin Mk3 © Volkswagen The most recognisable special-edition Volkswagen Polo made its first appearance in 1995, with the ‘Harlekin’ making a debut at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show. Combining Pistachio Green, Chagall Blue, Ginster Yellow and Flash Red body panels, the design was intended to highlight the Polo’s modular construction process. However, demand was so high that Volkswagen put it into production. In the UK, the Harlequin arrived in 1996. Some 2,500 examples were sold, making it a cult classic in the process.

1995 Volkswagen Mk3 Polo Open Air Mk3 © Volkswagen Volkswagen was definitely in the mood for making the Polo even more fun, displaying the Open Air concept at the 1995 London Motor Show. Going on sale the following year, the Open Air came with an electrically opening canvas roof that ran almost the full length of the car. Although initially planned as a special edition, the Open Air’s popularity saw it become a permanent addition to the range.

1996 Volkswagen Polo Saloon Mk3 © Volkswagen Saloon fans could rejoice in 1996, as Volkswagen announced the return of a four-door model to the range. If the Volkswagen Polo looked familiar, this was because the Saloon was little more than a badge-engineered version of the Seat Cordoba. This meant that the Polo Saloon came with a longer wheelbase than the regular hatchback car.

1997 Volkswagen Polo Estate Mk3 © Volkswagen The following year saw Volkswagen launch a proper station wagon version of the Polo, with the five-door Estate joining the range. As with the Polo Saloon, it was based on the Seat Cordoba, and built alongside it at the Martorelli plant in Spain. Sharing a platform with their Spanish cousin meant the Polo Estate (and Saloon) could benefit from a new 1.9-litre TDI diesel engine.

1997 Volkswagen Polo 16v Mk3 © Volkswagen It took until 1997 for Volkswagen to create a hotter version of the Mk3 Polo, with the 16v becoming the new range-topping model. As its name suggested, a 1.4-litre 16-valve engine was found under the bonnet, developing 100hp and 93lb ft of torque. Combined with the five-speed manual gearbox, the Polo 16v could hit 60mph in a brisk 10.2 seconds. Much of the 16v was carried over from the GLX trim level it replaced, including a sportier front bumper, darkened tail lights and 14-inch alloy wheels.

1998 Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk3 © Volkswagen In 1998, Volkswagen finally opted to add the famous GTI badge to its supermini model. Powered by a rev-happy 1.6-litre engine that produced 120hp and 111lb ft of torque, it became the most powerful road-going Polo to date. The 0-62mph sprint took nine seconds. A set of 15-inch BBS alloy wheels, lowered suspension, a deeper front splitter and GTI badges made the difference on the outside. The changes inside were more dramatic, such as chunky sports seats with a bold red pattern, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and red-edged carpet mats. Production was limited to just 3,000 examples for the German market, with Volkswagen having no trouble finding buyers for the hottest Polo to date.

1999 Volkswagen Polo Mk3F © Volkswagen Volkswagen treated the third-generation model to a comprehensive facelift in late 1999, leaving few obvious parts unchanged inside or out. Although the basic body shell looked familiar, Volkswagen made it stiffer and stronger, also fitting new bumpers, clear-glass headlights and redesigned tail lights. All of this was done with the aim of making the Polo appear like a premium offering in a competitive supermini sector. The UK range now began with entry-level E trim, passing through S, SE and up to the sportier 16v model.

1999 Volkswagen Polo Mk3F © Volkswagen Engine options for the facelifted Polo began with the 1.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, now offering 50hp. A 0-62mph time of 18.4 seconds felt as slow as it sounds. Three flavours of 1.4-litre petrols gave the choice of 60, 75 or 100hp, but the biggest highlight of the engine range was the new 1.4-litre TDI. This gave the Polo hatchback turbodiesel power for the first time. With 75hp and 144lb ft of torque, it made for impressive real-world performance, plus the ability to average more than 60mpg.

1999 Volkswagen Polo Mk3F © Volkswagen Where the updated Polo really stood out was on the inside, where Volkswagen added a version of the dashboard design used in the Lupo city car. This meant neat individual dials for the rev counter and speedometer, along with Volkswagen’s distinctive blue backlighting, furthering the quality feel. Twin front airbags and ABS brakes were standard across the range, with features such as leather upholstery, air conditioning and even satellite navigation pushing the premium message.

1999 Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk3F © Volkswagen Volkswagen also made the Polo GTI a full part of the model range, offering it beyond just the German market. Buyers could pick from Flash Red, Diamond Black or Reflex Silver paint colours, all inspired by the original Golf GTI. The 1.6-litre engine was tuned to 125hp, the same as the Lupo GTI, with the 0-62mph time dropping to 8.7 seconds. Lowered suspension and 15-inch BBS alloy wheels were taken from its predecessor, and joined by a rear spoiler, mesh front grille and sportier side sills. Chrome-rimmed dials were found inside, along with a comprehensive level of equipment that included climate control air-con, xenon headlights and a six-disc CD autochanger. It capped-off a run of 3.5 million Mk3 Polos by the time production came to an end.

2002 Volkswagen Polo Mk4 © Volkswagen The first all-new Polo of this millennium followed the similar pattern of being bigger than its predecessor, with a quad-headlight design similar to the compact Volkswagen Lupo. With Volkswagen at its peak of its platform sharing fervour, the Mk4 Polo could count the Audi A2, Skoda Fabia and Seat Ibiza as its relatives. Being larger aided practicality, with the fourth-generation model continuing to be sold in both three- and five-door hatchback form.

2002 Volkswagen Polo Mk4 © Volkswagen With a new platform came a host of new engines, meaning a 1.0-litre petrol was no longer the starting point in the Polo range. Now, new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engines were the entry-level options, available in 55hp and 64hp outputs. Along with the popular 75hp 1.4-litre petrol, Volkswagen added a version with Fuel Stratified Injection (FSI) technology that delivered 86hp, along with a 105hp 1.6 petrol. Diesel power now included a 1.9-litre TDI, with 101hp and 180lb ft of torque, alongside the existing 1.4-litre TDI.

2002 Volkswagen Polo Mk4 © Volkswagen After the luxury of the Mk3F, the interior of the new Mk4 Polo looked a bit like a step backwards. Yes, it was more practical, but plushness had been downgraded in favour of robustness. The blue backlighting continued, and Volkswagen added a full-width shelf running beneath the dashboard for extra storage options. Twin front airbags, ABS braking, Isofix child seat anchors and central locking were standard on the entry level E model. Side airbags, air conditioning and more were added as the range progressed through S and SE trims.

2004 Volkswagen Polo Dune Mk4 © Volkswagen With demand for SUVs increasing across the new car market, Volkswagen added a crossover version of the Polo to its lineup in 2004. Known as the ‘Polo Fun’ in Germany, the UK saw this high-riding model badged as ‘Dune’. Raised suspension, silver roof rails and chunkier bumpers with plastic inserts were part of the Dune’s makeover. Despite those off-roader looks, the Dune remained front-wheel-drive only, just like the rest of the Polo range.

2004 Volkswagen Polo GT TDI Mk4 © Volkswagen Diesel performance was also in full swing during the early 2000s, with Volkswagen marking the return of the Polo GT with TDI power. Using the same 1.9-litre TDI engine as found in the Skoda Fabia vRS, this meant the Polo GT offered a healthy 130hp and 280lb ft of torque. With a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, the GT could accelerate from 0-62mph in 9.0 seconds, and reach a top speed of 128 mph. Driven more carefully, up to 55mpg was possible.

2005 Volkswagen Polo Mk4F © Volkswagen It took just three years for a facelifted version of the fourth-generation Polo to hit the market, seeing the addition of new bumpers, lighting, and a redesigned rear hatch. As part of the update, the 1.2-litre engines gained boosts in power to 60hp and 70hp respectively, while the 1.4-litre TDI was upped to 80hp. Other than a new three-spoke steering wheel, interior changes were minimal for the Mk4F.

2006 Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk4F © Volkswagen Back in 2006, the Volkswagen Mk5 Golf GTI had captured the hearts of enthusiasts as a return to form for the original hot hatchback. VW attempted to channel that passion into its updated supermini, creating a new Polo GTI that looked like a scaled-down version of the Golf. This extended to five-spoke alloy wheels, a red-trimmed front grille and tartan seats – just like its bigger brother. A 150hp turbocharged 1.8-litre engine meant a 0-62mph time of 8.2 seconds, which felt lacklustre compared to rivals like the Mini Cooper S and RenaultSport Clio 197.

2006 Volkswagen Polo GTI Cup Edition Mk4F © Volkswagen Perhaps knowing the standard Polo GTI might be criticised for being off the pace, Volkswagen announced a special edition of its hot hatch just a few months later. Based on the single-make ADAC Polo Cup racing car, the GTI Cup Edition added a more purposeful bodykit, larger 17-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, and suspension lowered by 15mm. Most important of all, the 1.8-litre engine was tuned to give 180hp and 173lb ft of torque, helping reduce the 0-62mph time to 7.5 seconds. As per tradition, UK buyers were sadly denied the chance to own this rare performance Polo.

2006 Volkswagen Polo Bluemotion Mk4F © Volkswagen Before the ‘dieselgate’ emissions scandal upended attitudes to Volkswagens fuelled from the black pump, the marque began pushing its BlueMotion technology as a means to save fuel. The Mk4F Polo was the first model to wear the BlueMotion badge. Longer gear ratios, low rolling resistance tyres and more streamlined bodywork were combined with an 80hp 1.4-litre TDI engine. It certainly worked, with the potential to average up to 74.3mpg, and CO2 emissions slashed to 99g/km. By the end of the Mk4 Polo’s production life, some 4.1 million examples had been made across the world.

2009 Volkswagen Polo Mk5 © Volkswagen The 2009 Geneva Motor Show saw the reveal of a brand new Polo, with the Volkswagen supermini now entering its fifth generation. As before, platform sharing was the order of the day, with the VW a relative of the contemporary Audi A1 and Seat Ibiza. Longer, wider and lower, the new Mk5 Polo was styled by Walter de Silva, bringing sharp lines and extra dynamism to the supermini’s shape. Three-and five-door hatchback versions were available, with selected global markets receiving a four-door saloon.

2009 Volkswagen Polo Mk5 © Volkswagen A new Polo meant an overhaul of the engine offerings for VW’s supermini, with a selection of six different options from launch in the UK. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol came in 60hp and 70hp variants, with an 85hp 1.4-litre four-cylinder also available. A five-speed manual gearbox was standard, with the 1.4 becoming the first Polo to offer Volkswagen’s seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. Topping the petrol range was a 105hp 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, matched with a six-speed manual. Diesel options were, initially, limited to 75 and 90hp versions of a new 1.6-litre TDI unit.

2009 Volkswagen Polo Mk5 © Volkswagen After the step backwards in quality found in the Mk4 Polo, Volkswagen upped the premium feel for its new model. Plenty of soft-touch plastics and aluminium detailing could be found throughout the cabin, with the extensive options list allowing for individual customisation. All of this seemed to work, as the new Polo racked up a host of trophies after being launched. These included the European Car of the Year trophy and the prestigious World Car of the Year Award, both in 2010.

2010 Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk5 © Volkswagen Volkswagen wasted no time in adding a Polo GTI to the Mk5 range, with the new version revealed at the start of 2010. Bespoke bumpers, red detailing for the front grille and chrome exhaust tailpipes made it stand out. Providing the power was an unusual 1.4-litre petrol engine that combined a supercharger and turbocharger. Offering 180hp and 184lb ft of torque, it allowed the Polo to sprint from 0-62mph in just 6.9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 149mph. However, a reputation for excessive oil consumption, along with only the DSG automatic transmission being available, led to a lukewarm reception from enthusiasts.

2012 Volkswagen Polo BlueGT Mk5 © Volkswagen Unable to escape the lure of the GT badge for Polo models, VW brought back the famous letters in 2012, added to a model intended to combine performance and economy. The BlueGT’s turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine produced 140hp, but was combined with ‘Active Cylinder Technology’. This could see two of the four cylinders shut down when not needed, leading to an official fuel consumption of up to 60mpg. Such economy, matched with the ability to accelerate from 0-62mph in less than 8.0 seconds, and indeed sporty GTI-inspired looks, made for an intriguing Polo option.

2012 Volkswagen Polo R-Line Mk5 © Volkswagen With Volkswagen rolling out the R-Line trim level across its model range, the Polo received a sporty makeover in 2012. Bespoke R-Line front and rear bumpers (the latter including a subtle diffuser) were fitted, along with 16-inch alloy wheels and a chrome exhaust tailpipe. Sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and plenty of R-Line badges ensured the interior felt suitably lively, too. Offered solely with the 1.2 TSI engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, performance of 0-62mph in 9.7 seconds was at the milder end of the junior hot hatch market.

2013 Volkswagen Polo R WRC Street Mk5 © Volkswagen With a surprising announcement that Volkswagen would enter the Polo in the World Rally Championship, the marque revealed a homologation model to make its supermini eligible for rally competition. The R WRC Street became the most powerful Polo to date, with a 220hp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. Retaining front-wheel drive capped the 0-62mph time at 6.4 seconds. Just 2,500 examples were made, all wearing the special WRC livery and bespoke exterior styling add-ons. Naturally, the UK missed out…

2013 Volkswagen Polo R WRC Mk5 © Volkswagen The Volkswagen Polo R WRC hit the ground running at the start of the 2013 World Rally Championship. And it never looked back. Lead VW driver pairing Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia finished second on the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally, then won Rally Sweden. Eight more wins followed throughout the year, seeing Volkswagen take dominant victories in both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships for 2013.

2014 Volkswagen Polo Mk5F © Volkswagen With the fifth-generation Polo proving a hit with customers and rally drivers alike, it received the subtlest of makeovers in early 2014. A mildly reprofiled front bumper was the biggest exterior change, saving the real updates for under the skin. New safety technology such as post-collision braking was made standard across the range, and there was a new infotainment touchscreen added to the centre console. There were also new engines. Two 1.0-litre MPI petrol units offered 60hp or 75hp, while two 1.2-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engines with 90 or 110hp were available as well. Two new three-cylinder 1.4-litre TDI engines, with either 75hp or 90hp, brought the diesel power.

2015 Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk5F © Volkswagen First shown at the 2014 Paris Motor Show, the Mk5F Polo GTI brought more power, thanks to a new 1.8-litre turbocharged engine. Revised looks and the return of a six-speed manual gearbox also boosted its appeal. With 192hp and 236lb ft of torque, the manual-equipped GTI could hit 62mph in 6.7 seconds from a standing start, and go all the way to 146mph. Honeycomb exterior trim, red detailing and tartan seats were all part of the deal. An optional Sport Performance Pack gave the GTI electrically adjustable suspension dampers, activated via a Sport button on the dashboard.

2016 Volkswagen Polo WRC Mk5 © Volkswagen The Polo rally car had not required a facelift, as it continued to dominate the World Rally Championship between 2013 and the end of 2016. During its four seasons, the Polo collected 43 rally wins, 87 podiums, and claimed the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles for four seasons in a row. Although Volkswagen developed a new car for the 2017 WRC season, the diesel emissions scandal forced the company to shelve its plans in order to cut costs.

2017 Volkswagen Polo Mk6 © Volkswagen There may not have been a new rally car for 2017, but there was at least a sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo. Building on a history of selling 14.1 million examples to date, the revised model was bigger than ever. In fact, it came close in size to the Mk4 Golf. Reflecting trends in the supermini world, the Mk6 version became the first in the Polo’s history to be offered without a three-door hatchback option. Instead, like the related Audi A1, Skoda Fabia and Seat Ibiza models, the new Mk6 came solely as a five-door hatchback in European markets.

2017 Volkswagen Mk6 Polo © Volkswagen Despite the exterior and platform of the Mk6 Polo being new, much stayed the same underneath when it came to powertrain options. A pair of naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engines, now with 65hp and 75hp, were the starting point, followed by turbocharged variants offering 95hp or 115hp. Volkswagen did plan for the UK to get a 150hp 1.5 TSI engine, but it never materialised on sale. Even with diesel in decline, the Mk6 Polo still offered a 1.6 TDI engine at launch.

2017 Volkswagen Mk6 Polo © Volkswagen Growing in every dimension meant the Mk6 Polo offered the most accommodating interior to date, with extra space for passengers and their luggage. Features such as air conditioning, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, LED daytime running lights, and a raft of safety tech were standard across the board for the new Polo. A new range of 14 exterior paint colours, along with 13 different dashboard finishes, and 12 alloy wheel designs promoted personalisation more than ever before.

2017 Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk6 © Volkswagen In a break with tradition, Volkswagen offered a GTI model from the beginning of Mk6 Polo production. It also bucked the trend of downsizing engine capacity, with the new Polo GTI gaining a larger 2.0-litre turbocharged motor. With 200hp and 236lb ft, this was the most powerful Polo GTI to date, although it was back to a DSG transmission only for the compact hot hatchback. Sadly, the increase in size and weight meant it still had the same 0-62mph time (6.7 seconds) as its predecessor. Volkswagen placed a strong emphasis on the ‘Grand Touring’ part of the GTI name, with features such as a digital instrument panel, adaptive cruise control and automated safety tech ensuring the Polo was packed with kit.

2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 Mk6 © Volkswagen Although Volkswagen Motorsport had withdrawn from factory-supported rallying, it had still developed the new Polo to compete under the FIA’s R5 regulations. Numerous privateer teams across the globe signed up for a customer Polo GTI R5, seeing them entered into competitions such as the European Rally Championships and WRC2 series. Although it couldn’t match the all-conquering Polo R WRC, the GTI R5 still collected numerous wins and podiums.

2021 Volkswagen Polo Mk6F © Volkswagen To keep the Polo at the top of the supermini game, Volkswagen gave it an early overhaul in 2021. LED headlights and tail lights were made standard across the range, while fancier trim levels gained an illuminated bar across the front grille. Beneath mildly updated bodywork, engine options were all reduced to variations of petrol-fuelled 1.0-litre three-cylinder motors, with power outputs between 80hp and 110hp. Diesels were, unsurprisingly, no longer on the menu.

2021 Volkswagen Polo Mk6F © Volkswagen If the exterior makeover of the Mk6F Polo was subtle, the interior gained a more substantial update, with Volkswagen shoehorning in more technology than ever before. In particular, a digital instrument panel became standard for all trim levels in the UK, along with a 6.5-inch central infotainment screen, plus a touch-sensitive panel for the climate control.

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk6F © Volkswagen As part of the mid-life update, the Polo GTI also received some extra attention from Volkswagen’s engineers. In particular, the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine gained a modest boost in power to 207hp – although torque remained the same, at 236lb ft. The extra horsepower did cut the 0-62mph time to 6.5 seconds, though. Like the rest of the range, the Polo GTI benefited from updated LED headlights. There was a greater reliance on touchscreen tech inside, too.

2023 Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 Mk6F © Volkswagen Despite spending much of its life living in the shadow of its Golf GTI big brother, Volkswagen chose to honour the 25th birthday of the Polo GTI in 2023. Limited to 2,500 examples worldwide, even the UK got in on the action, with 350 cars earmarked for British enthusiasts. Marking out the Polo GTI Edition 25 are 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, black exterior decals and a black roof. Inside, the sports seats are finished in a combination of black and red leather, with a limited edition plaque on the side sills.