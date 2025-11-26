Vauxhall has designed a van to make the perfect cup of tea

Vauxhall has revealed a new van that can ensure tradespeople get a perfect cup of tea every time.

It may sound like an ambitiously early April Fool’s Day stunt, but the Vauxhall Vivaro Electrici-TEA is a real concept from the British brand.

With more than 100 million cups of tea consumed by Brits each day, Vauxhall has recognised that many tradespeople spend their tea break behind the wheel of a van.

A recent survey also revealed that 93 percent of tradespeople would make a cuppa on the go if they had the facilities to do so.

In search of the perfect cuppa

Almost three quarters (71 percent) of those surveyed said they appreciate it when a customer makes them a cup of tea. However, close to half (49 percent) said they prefer tea they have made themselves.

The main reason for this, cited by 60 percent of respondents, was that making their own brew ensures it is exactly how they like it.

Vauxhall’s research found that Yorkshire Tea was the preferred brand for tradespeople, and that tea bags should be steeped for one minute and 53 seconds.

Almost three quarters (72 percent) of tradespeople add sugar to their tea, with an even split between those who prefer one or two teaspoons (32 percent each).

‘The ultimate tea-making solution’

Accessed through one of the twin sliding doors on the electric-powered Vivaro, the mobile kitchen includes an electric kettle, tea bag dispenser, brew timer, thermal mugs and a fridge.

There is also a sink with a 10-litre water supply and, perhaps most importantly of all, a special biscuit tin for snack storage.

A chocolate digestive emerged as the top choice of biscuit to accompany a brew, selected by more than a third (35 percent) of respondents.

Steve Catlin, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “With 90 percent of tradespeople saying that a good hot drink has a positive impact on their day, we wanted to create the ultimate tea-making solution for the thirsty tradespeople of Britain. The Vivaro Electrici-TEA concept does exactly that, providing all the tools necessary to create that perfect brew from the comfort of their own van.

“The builder’s brew can mean a wide variety of things, but our research puts the uncertainty to bed to ensure those working on site get what they are looking for.”

