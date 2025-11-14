British sports car brand TVR to make a comeback (again)

Just when it seemed that TVR was gone for good, the famous British sports car manufacturer looks set for a dramatic comeback.

TVR Automotive has agreed a ‘strategic framework for merger’ with Charge Holdings. The deal will include production of the new Griffith.

Originally announced at the 2017 Goodwood Revival, the reborn TVR Griffith was expected to go on sale in 2018.

However, the sports car project, and the latest iteration of the TVR company itself, have been beset by difficulties over the past eight years.

New TVR Griffith could return

Created with input from Gordon Murray Design, and powered by a Cosworth-developed 5.0-litre V8 engine, the TVR Griffith was predicted to have a top speed of 200mph.

A price of £90,000 was mooted for the Griffith Launch Edition, which had motorsport-inspired features such as adjustable coilover suspension and bespoke Avon ZZ5 tyres.

Investment from the Welsh Government included major plans for TVR to build cars in Ebbw Vale, although the company later abandoned this idea.

Production of the new Griffith was further delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the most recent news being the opening of a new ‘brand centre’ at Thruxton race circuit.

Electric TVRs on the horizon?

Paul Abercrombie, CEO of Charge Holdings, stated: “Charge Holdings’ mission is to bring together iconic performance brands and world-class manufacturing expertise.

“This strategic merger with TVR is set to unite heritage with innovation, creating a new leader in the low-volume luxury automotive sector. More details will be announced in early 2026.”

Charge Holdings includes the Charge Cars brand, which previously demonstrated an electric version of the classic Ford Mustang, known as the ‘67, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Given the experience of Charge Holdings, the merger between the two companies could lead to ‘expanding into electrified platforms in the future’. Yes, even TVR could end up building an EV.

ALSO READ:

Bespoke engine for reborn Ford Escort Mk1 RS revs to 10,000rpm

Lamborghini Temerario 2025 review

Best sports cars to buy in 2025