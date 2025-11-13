Bespoke engine for reborn Ford Escort Mk1 RS revs to 10,000rpm

Restomod Ford specialist Boreham Motorworks has unveiled a stunning new high-revving engine.

The ‘Ten-K’ four-cylinder engine is destined for life in Boreham Motorworks’ Ford Escort Mk1 RS continuation car.

Producing 330hp at a frenetic 10,000rpm, the naturally aspirated Ten-K features F1-inspired technology.

The engineering team behind the Ten-K has more than 30 years of experience in Ford powertrain development. Boreham Motorworks promises ‘razor-sharp response’ and a linear power delivery.

Big power and light weight

Boreham Motorworks has built the Ten-K with lightweight internal components and parts made from billet aluminium. The crankshaft, dry sump and cam covers are designed for maximum performance.

The 2.1-litre engine uses a 16-valve head combined with individual throttle bodies. Port geometry influenced by Formula 1 racing should deliver optimal gas flow.

Boreham Motorworks has worked to keep the weight of the Ten-K to the minimum. This extends to using thin-wall 3D-printed casting technology for the engine block.

As a result, the high-performance motor tips the scales at just 85kg, which should aid the power-to-weight ratio of the forthcoming Ford Escort Mk1 RS ‘Continumod’.

Drive the Escort Mk1 RS at Thruxton

During the past six months, Boreham Motorworks has undertaken dynamometer testing of the Ten-K, along with calibration work.

The new engine is said to already exceed its development goals, including for its rev limit and power output. Installing the Ten-K in the Escort Mk1 RS will be the next stage in the process.

“We’ve reached a hugely important milestone in the Mk1 RS programme,” said Iain Muir, CEO of DRVN Automotive.

“The Boreham Ten-K is the result of relentless effort from our engine development team – a demonstration of what can be achieved when passion and precision come together. With the engine being currently installed in the car and mated to the bespoke, all-new, ultra-lightweight fully floating rear axle, I can’t wait to see it fired up for its first test run.”

As part of the DRVN Automotive Group, Boreham Motorworks will enjoy exclusive access to Thruxton race circuit – allowing potential customers to test the Ten-K engine and new Escort RS on-track.

