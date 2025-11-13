Bespoke engine for reborn Ford Escort Mk1 RS revs to 10,000rpm

Set to be installed in the Ford Escort Mk1 RS restomod, the new Ten-K engine from Boreham Motorworks should offer thrilling performance.

The new Boreham TEN-K engine is destined for both road and track use with the company’s continuation Ford Escort Mk1 RS

Restomod Ford specialist Boreham Motorworks has unveiled a stunning new high-revving engine. 

The ‘Ten-K’ four-cylinder engine is destined for life in Boreham Motorworks’ Ford Escort Mk1 RS continuation car.

Producing 330hp at a frenetic 10,000rpm, the naturally aspirated Ten-K features F1-inspired technology

The engineering team behind the Ten-K has more than 30 years of experience in Ford powertrain development. Boreham Motorworks promises ‘razor-sharp response’ and a linear power delivery.

Big power and light weight

Boreham Ten K Ford Engine

Boreham Motorworks has built the Ten-K with lightweight internal components and parts made from billet aluminium. The crankshaft, dry sump and cam covers are designed for maximum performance.

The 2.1-litre engine uses a 16-valve head combined with individual throttle bodies. Port geometry influenced by Formula 1 racing should deliver optimal gas flow.

Boreham Motorworks has worked to keep the weight of the Ten-K to the minimum. This extends to using thin-wall 3D-printed casting technology for the engine block.

As a result, the high-performance motor tips the scales at just 85kg, which should aid the power-to-weight ratio of the forthcoming Ford Escort Mk1 RS ‘Continumod’.

Drive the Escort Mk1 RS at Thruxton

Boreham Ten K Ford Engine

During the past six months, Boreham Motorworks has undertaken dynamometer testing of the Ten-K, along with calibration work. 

The new engine is said to already exceed its development goals, including for its rev limit and power output. Installing the Ten-K in the Escort Mk1 RS will be the next stage in the process. 

“We’ve reached a hugely important milestone in the Mk1 RS programme,” said Iain Muir, CEO of DRVN Automotive. 

“The Boreham Ten-K is the result of relentless effort from our engine development team – a demonstration of what can be achieved when passion and precision come together. With the engine being currently installed in the car and mated to the bespoke, all-new, ultra-lightweight fully floating rear axle, I can’t wait to see it fired up for its first test run.”

As part of the DRVN Automotive Group, Boreham Motorworks will enjoy exclusive access to Thruxton race circuit – allowing potential customers to test the Ten-K engine and new Escort RS on-track.

John Redfern
John Redfern
