McLaren founder joins electric Ford Mustang project

One of the founding fathers of McLaren Automotive has moved to Charge Cars, which converts classic Ford Mustangs to electric power.

Mark Roberts has been there since the beginning, joining McLaren Cars as employee number nine. He was involved with the legendary F1, and has been instrumental in the modern P1, Senna, Speedtail and new Elva.

Now he’s joined Charge Cars, with a mission to electrify classic cars – including the original Mustang of the 1960s. Roberts is Chief Creative Officer at the company.

“Charge has something really special and I felt it the moment I walked in the door – a spark and an energy that only a start-up can have,” said Roberts.

“It reminded me of when I first started at McLaren. I’ve always had a real passion for classic vehicles, and after many years working with cutting-edge technology on supercars, I love the concept of taking an iconic classic and incorporating supercar technology into it whilst always respecting the original design.

“I’m looking forward to working on electric cars with real soul that give people a way to show their personality whilst still being mindful of their carbon footprint.”

Charge has partnered with Arrival, to fit classics with new electrical systems, from batteries and motors, to software and cabin user interfaces. Charge plans on building 499 of these re-engineered electrified Mustangs. They’re will have a 200-mile range, and can be reserved now with a full price of £300,000.

As for what other electrified classics could come down the pipeline? There are no specifics yet. But, as is the way with many of these things, we suspect it’ll be a case of ask, pay, and you shall receive.

“Charge Automotive is pioneering cleaner, advanced technologies for the classic and luxury car market and we are delighted to welcome Mark to join us in this vision,” said Vadim Shagaleev, CEO of Charge.

“Mark is well versed in the precise level of detail and execution required to create world-class bespoke performance vehicles and his expertise will be invaluable to the team at Charge and our customers around the world.”