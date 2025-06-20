Trade value of used EVs plummets 53% in just 2 years

New analysis shows that heavy discounting on new electric cars is hitting the used car market, with values of nearly-new models tumbling.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
A brightly lit car dealership features rows of various vehicles, each marked with red price tags, under a reflective ceiling.

Heavy discounting on new electric cars is driving down the prices of nearly-new models, new analysis reveals.

Cox Automotive says that residual values of used EVs up to 24 months old are being particularly affected by the push on new electric cars.

Back in 2022, two-year-old electric cars held onto an average of 83 percent of their original cost new (OCN) when sold to the trade. Fast-forward three years, and they now retain only 47 percent of OCN.

This means that used EVs aged up to 24 months old are typically losing 53 percent of their value. Cox Automotive compares this to a similarly-aged diesel car, which loses only 30 percent of its original cost new.  

Line graph showing decline in trade sale prices of electric vehicles under 24 months old, as a percentage of original cost, 2022-2025.
Graph illustrates average yearly trade sale price for EVs under 24 months old as a percentage of original cost new. Source: Manheim Auction Service

“2022 did see used prices reach a peak following the supply constraints around the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Cox Automotive insight director Philip Nothard. “However, the current performance of nearly-new EVs in the used market is still much lower than we would anticipate for vehicles in this age profile.

“The heavy discounts offered on new vehicles mean that consumers can pick up a brand new car for the same price as a nearly-new model. This gives consumers very little incentive to consider them, which is a real blow to a market that needs all the incentives it can get its hands on.”

The SMMT estimated that discounts on new EVs totalled around £4 billion in 2024, and such heavy discounting has continued in 2025.

On the flip side, added Nothard, older EVs aged three to five years are performing strongly. “At auction, these vehicles have seen only a modest drop of 15 percent in the same time period – as they aren’t impacted as severely by heavy manufacturers’ discounts and tend to attract a different driver.”

Nothard is now calling for more support for the used EV sector “to put the brakes on the rapid pace of depreciation”.

ALSO READ:

Fleets say EV charging speed is now top priority

Dartford Crossing charge to increase from September 2025

Caterham Seven 310 Encore is the end of a Ford-powered era

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Citroen issues immediate ‘stop drive’ order for C3 and DS3 owners

Richard Aucock - 0
Owners of Citroen C3 models built between 2009 and 2019 have been ordered to immediately stop driving their cars due to dangerous airbags.

Hot Wheels reveals F1 The Movie limited-edition model car

Richard Aucock - 0
Hot Wheels has released a limited edition die-cast version of the Apex Grand Prix race car driven by Sonny Hayes in F1 The Movie.

AC Cars America to sell reborn Cobra in the United States

John Redfern - 0
Now in its 124th year, the oldest British car maker has opened a new headquarters in the USA. AC Cars America will offer the V-8 Cobra GT.

Lancia named ‘A Star is Back’ by AUTOBEST jurors

Richard Aucock - 0
The revival of Lancia has been noted by AUTOBEST, which gave the famous Italian brand its new ‘A Star is Back’ award at a recent ceremony.