Toyota GR Yaris gains a wild rally-inspired bodykit

Recently launched in Japan, Toyota Gazoo Racing has used feedback from motorsport to enhance the GR Yaris hot hatch.

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Kit

If your Toyota GR Yaris doesn’t look distinctive enough, how about the new factory-approved aero kit?

The official ‘Aero Performance Package’ was developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, with input from professional racing drivers using the car in motorsport. 

Competing in the Super Taikyu Series, along with the Japanese Rally Championship, provided Toyota with insights on how to improve aerodynamic performance and cooling. 

Japanese enthusiasts can order the GR Yaris with the aero kit fitted, which includes six modified parts. Sadly, Toyota has no plans at present to sell the kit in the UK.

Motorsport-inspired modifications

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Kit

Toyota Gazoo Racing has left almost no part of the turbocharged hot hatch untouched in its aero makeover.

This starts with a lightweight aluminium bonnet, which gains a new air duct designed to remove heat from the engine bay. The part is a direct copy of the carbon fibre bonnet used on the GR Yaris in the Japanese Rally Championship.

A new splitter has also been added, following feedback from racers in the Super Taikyu Series. This should reduce lift, keeping the front of the GR Yaris more planted.

Behind the front wheelarches, Toyota Gazoo Racing has sculpted new ducts to extract air that accumulates around the wheels. Doing so is said to improve steering feel, and boost stability on corner entry.

Demonstrating the level of detail that has gone into the new aero kit, even the underside of the GR Yaris has received attention. 

A bespoke cover now sits beneath the fuel tank, smoothing airflow underneath the car to boost aerodynamic efficiency.

No snaking allowed

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Kit

At the tail of the GR Yaris, it is hard to miss the addition of an adjustable rear spoiler. According to Toyota, the new wing contributes to high-speed stability, and even ‘suppresses snake-like movement’. Adjusting the spoiler means the GR Yaris can be tailored to suit track driving or daily use as needed. 

Finally, a set of new ducts are added to the rear bumper to reduce its ‘parachute effect’ on drag. This was discovered after a car in the Super Taikyu Series lost its bumper mid-race.

Following its public debut in Nagoya, Japan, Toyota dealerships will begin accepting orders for the aero-enhanced GR Yaris from 1 October 2025. There is no word yet on whether other markets, including the UK, will get access to this upgraded version of the rally-bred hot hatch.

