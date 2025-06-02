Toyota to build 300hp GR Corolla hot hatch in the UK

To help meet demand for the 300hp hot hatchback, Toyota will produce the GR Corolla in Derbyshire from 2026 onwards.

John Redfern
A red car drifts on a Toyota GR Corolla in UK

The raucous Toyota GR Corolla hot hatchback is to be produced in the UK, raising hopes the high-performance hot hatch could finally be sold here too.  

Toyota’s Burnaston plant in Derbyshire has been chosen as a new global production site for the 300hp Corolla, due to its ‘manufacturing capability and motorsport expertise’. 

Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) currently produces the regular Corolla in hatchback and Touring Sports estate versions. 

That makes it perfectly placed to start building the hot Gazoo Racing (GR) version. Preparations are already underway to see the first GR Corolla models leave the UK factory in 2026.

Derbyshire’s Volkswagen Golf R rival

Toyota GR Corolla in UK

Demand for Toyota’s GR-badged performance products has been strong, starting with the launch of the fifth-generation Supra sports car in 2019. 

As the fourth model in the Gazoo Racing range, Toyota began producing the GR Corolla at its Motomachi plant in Japan during 2022. 

Powering the GR Corolla is the same turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine as found in the smaller GR Yaris, but tuned to deliver 300hp and 295lb ft of torque. 

A modified version of the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system helps the GR Corolla accelerate from 0-60mph in less than five seconds, and produce lurid drifts on request.

Could it be sold in the UK?

Toyota GR Corolla in UK

European Toyota enthusiasts have so far been denied the GR Corolla, with the GR Yaris deemed enough to keep them happy. 

However, Toyota has hinted at expanding where the GR Corolla is sold, beyond the current markets in North America, Asia and Oceania. If the sportiest Corolla is being built in Derbyshire, its appearance on UK price lists seems more likely. 

Yoshihiro Nakata, president and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, commented: “We are proud that TMUK, our first plant in Europe, has also been selected as the first overseas Toyota plant to produce GR vehicles, securing this expansion project for TGR worldwide. 

“We very much appreciate the historical support and recognition of the United Kingdom and would like to continue to contribute to UK society as a ‘Best in Town’ company.”

John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

