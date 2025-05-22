New 2026 Toyota RAV4 revealed – including hot 300hp GR Sport

The wraps are off the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4. The new family SUV delivers improved hybrid efficiency, and comes with Toyota’s Arene infotainment system.

Since the original RAV4 was launched in 1994, Toyota has delivered more than 15 million examples across the globe.

More than 2.5 million RAV4s have been sold in Europe. And last year, it became the best-selling vehicle in the United States – deposing the Ford F-150 truck for the first time in five decades.

Keeping the RAV4 at the top of the SUV game is thus hugely important for Toyota, which also revealed a new GR Sport version.

Plugged in for all

The exterior styling for the new RAV4 takes an evolutionary approach, with Toyota noting that its dimensions remain similar to the current, fifth-generation model.

Instead, the biggest changes are beneath the RAV4’s bodywork, with Toyota aiming to deliver improved efficiency and battery range from its hybrid system.

In the UK, customers will only be offered plug-in hybrid powertrains, plus a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive layouts. Other markets will be able to purchase a conventional ‘full hybrid’, but Toyota has no plans to bring this model to Britain.

Going the distance

Opting for front-wheel drive gives the RAV4 264hp, while the all-wheel-drive version develops a substantial 300hp. This allows it to accelerate from 0-62mph in a hot hatch-rivalling 5.8 seconds.

Perhaps of greater importance to RAV4 buyers is the new 22.7kWh battery pack. When fully charged, it offers a pure electric range of 62 miles – a noticeable improvement over the existing model’s 46 miles.

A new onboard charger allows the RAV4 to use 50kW DC chargers, replenishing its battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Using an 11kW home wallbox takes three hours for the same charge.

Although the RAV4 GR Sport does not gain any extra power, it does come with bespoke exterior styling. It also rides on 20mm lower suspension and lightweight 20-inch alloy wheels.

WRC-inspired design

On the inside, the RAV4 GR Sport features aluminium pedals, plus faux leather and suede upholstery. Some details are said to be inspired by Toyota’s World Rally Championship race cars.

All versions of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 come with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, combined with a 12.9-inch central touchscreen. The latter uses the Arene operating system, offering real-time navigation data and enhanced voice commands.

Arene also enables a new generation of Toyota Safety Sense, including front cross-traffic alert, enhanced blind-spot monitoring and an improved 3D panoramic-view parking aid.

The new RAV4 should arrive in UK showrooms in early 2026. Toyota will confirm prices and final specifications closer to the time.

ALSO READ:

Toyota bZ Woodland brings EV power to the great outdoors

Toyota Yaris Cross review

Best family SUVs to buy in 2025