Toyota GR Supra Final Edition to debut at Long Beach Grand Prix

Time is running out for the fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra, but the Japanese sports car won’t be going out quietly.

With 2026 being the final model year for the Supra, Toyota has announced a commemorative Final Edition.

Making its debut at this weekend’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, the GR Supra MkV Final Edition will be driven on-track by Akio Toyoda himself.

Now the chairman of Toyota, Akio Toyoda was instrumental in reintroducing the Supra when he served as the company’s president and CEO.

Going out on a high

The GR Supra Final Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine, offered with a six-speed manual transmission or eight-speed automatic.

Both versions produce 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, with the automatic Supra able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Choosing the manual increases this marginally to 4.2 seconds.

Toyota has made in-depth suspension upgrades to the Final Edition. These include revised electronically controlled shock absorbers and stronger under-body reinforcement.

New software mapping for the differential will boost rear-driven traction, while larger Brembo brakes are fitted on the front axle.

Now on its final lap

Helping the GR Supra Final Edition stand out are a new gloss-finish carbon fiber ducktail spoiler and gloss carbon side mirror caps, plus a set of 19-inch matte black alloy wheels.

Buyers will be able to add a GT4 aero kit later in the model year, inspired by the GR Supra’s competition history. This option will also unlock two exclusive paint colors: Burnout and Undercover.

On the inside, the Final Edition sports car has seats clad in a combination of leather and Alcantara, with contrasting red stitching. Red seat belts and red detailing around the gear shifter are other unique features.

The first completed examples of the 2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition will arrive in U.S. dealerships soon, before production ends for good in spring 2026.

