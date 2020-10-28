Tiff Needell returns to TV in new ITV4 motoring show

Lovecars: On the Road sees former Top Gear and Fifth Gear presenter Tiff Needell back on television, driving an array of new cars.

John Redfern
Tiff Needell back on TV with Lovecars

Veteran broadcaster and former racing driver Tiff Needell will return to TV screens next month with a new motoring show. 

The former Top Gear star will appear in six episodes of Lovecars: On the Road, which airs on ITV4 during November and December 2020. 

It follows Needell being unceremoniously dropped from Fifth Gear, a show he helped create, in September 2019. 

After leaving Fifth Gear, Needell became a feature of the Lovecars YouTube channel.

Going fast and sideways

Founded in 2011 by presenter Paul Woodman, Lovecars has expanded across social media. The YouTube channel for the brand has amassed 200,000 subscribers, and covers a variety of automotive content. 

The same mixture of reviews, hot laps and road trips is promised to feature in Lovecars: On the Road. Brands from ‘Aston Martin to Zagato’ are said to be included, with cars ranging from a Pagani Zonda to a Piaggio Ape. 

According to Paul Woodman, Tiff will be “back on television doing what he does best”, in the form of “driving cars fast and sideways”.

A wealth of experience

With some 17 years experience of TV broadcasting and shredding tyres, Tiff himself is rather excited. He said he “can’t wait to show” viewers what he has been working on with Lovecars.

Needell and Woodman will be the main presenters for Lovecars: On the Road. However, they will also be joined by extra hosts and guests each week. 

Featured stars from the world of motorsport include 2019 W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, Italian racing driver Vicky Piria, and Le Mans racer Ollie Webb. 

Ben Collins, previously the Stig on Top Gear, will also make an appearance.

Under the influence

Adding to the roster will be a number of online personalities and influencers. These include stunt driver and YouTuber Sid North, along with award-winning travel blogger Maja Malnar. 

The Lovecars team is said to be considering a second television series, but is currently focussing on YouTube again.

The first of six one-hour Lovecars: On the Road episodes will air on Thursday 12 November 2020 at 8pm.

