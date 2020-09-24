New 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI and GTE news, prices and specs

The eighth generation Volkswagen Golf GTI is priced from £33,460; VW is also launching a plug-in hybrid Golf GTI alongside it

Richard Aucock
2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Ordering has opened for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI and plug-in hybrid GTE range, with prices starting from £33,460.

The eighth generation Golf GTI launches with 245hp from its 2.0-litre turbo engine.

The standard gearbox is a six-speed manual: a seven-speed DSG costs £34,960.

In DSG guise, the new Golf GTI accelerates from 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds (the manual is a little slower), and both have a 155mph top speed.

The Golf GTI DSG is also slightly more fuel-efficient, averaging between 37.2-38.2mpg; the manual returns 36.7-38.2mpg. Both have a sub-170g/km CO2 figure in base guise.

What’s special about the Golf GTI? At the front, an illuminated grille strip, plus honeycomb LED fog lights and a set of 18-inch alloys.

The Golf GTI gets custom front and rear bumpers, twin chrome tail pipes, roof spoiler and smoked rear lights.

It has a sport steering wheel, aluminium gearshifter and sports seats with the traditional Golf GTI Jacara check cloth.

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTE

2021 Golf GTE

For those who want a more eco-friendly hot hatch, Volkswagen has also opened ordering for the new 2021 Golf GTE PHEV.

It produces the same 245hp output as the GTE – from a plug-in hybrid drivetrain comprising a 150hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 110hp electric motor.

The 13kWh battery gives enough charge for 32 miles’ electric driving.

The GTE accelerates from 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds and, more significantly, returns 176.6mpg on the official WLTP combined cycle.

CO2 emissions are just 36g/km.

The GTE, which comes as standard with a six-speed DSG transmission, costs from £35,960.

Instead of the GTI’s red styling theme, the GTE has blue accents for the exterior and interior Jacara check cloth.

The wheels shrink to a more eco-friendly 17-inches and the tailpipes are hidden from view.

Volkswagen also gives two charging cables to Golf GTE buyers: a regular mains charging cable and a 16 am AC cable for wallboxes: the latter will charge at 3.6kW from flat to full in three hours 40 minutes.

A Volkswagen spokesperson told Motoring Research deliveries of the Golf GTI DSG begin in October, and November for the manual.

Golf GTE deliveries begin in early October.

