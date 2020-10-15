The best new car discounts

Given the slump in demand for new cars, it’s no surprise to discover that discounts are easy to come by. Indeed, cash discounts of more than 20 percent are available on some of the UK’s most popular models.

This is according to data released by What Car?, which shows that the average new car discount is around £3,000.

Here, we reveal the biggest new car discounts, with the results presented in reverse order.

12th best discount – BMW X2

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said “With all sales now crucial to the industry’s efforts to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 there are some terrific discounts available to try and tempt car buyers back into showrooms.” The team of mystery shoppers secured a discount of £4,901 off the price of a new BMW X2 sDrive20i M Sport. That’s a 13.4 percent discount.

11th best discount – Mini Convertible

The Mini Convertible is one of the most fashionable new cars you can buy, but that doesn’t mean that it’s difficult to secure a big discount. On the contrary, the arrival of autumn means demand for convertibles is likely to fall faster than the leaves of a horse chestnut tree in a gale. A discount of £3,312 should be possible on a Cooper S Classic.

10th best discount – BMW 5 Series

In monetary terms, this is the largest discount secured by the What Car? team. That said, although £7,930 is a meaty saving, it represents just 15.7 percent of the £51,545 list price of the BMW 530e M Sport. The plug-in hybrid version of the BMW 5 Series can travel up to 37 miles in pure electric mode.

9th best discount – Seat Ateca

One of two Seats to make the list, the Ateca is one of the best family SUVs you can buy. It shares a platform with the Volkswagen Tiguan, but the Seat Ateca is cheaper and arguably better looking. The mystery shoppers managed to secure a 15.7 percent discount, shaving £3,852 off the price of a new Ateca 1.5 TSI SE.

8th best discount – Vauxhall Grandland X

Don’t be too quick to dismiss the Vauxhall Grandland X, because it’s actually a more sombre-suited version of the really-rather-good Peugeot 3008 SUV. You don’t get the bold styling or design-led cabin, but you do get the same efficient engines. The mid-range Griffin trim is a little expensive, but it’s more appealing with a 15.9 percent discount. That’s a saving of £4,423.

7th best discount – Seat Ibiza

Fancy a Seat Ibiza? The team at What Car? discovered that it’s possible to get a discount of £2,609 when buying an Ibiza 1.0 SE – that’s a saving of 16.1 percent. The entry-level SE trim is far from basic, featuring the likes of 15-inch alloy wheels, a 6.5-inch colour touchscreen display, DAB digital radio, air-conditioning and a leather-trimmed steering wheel.

6th best discount – Nissan Micra

The N-Sport is arguably the most stylish version of the Nissan Micra, helped in no small part by the black and carbon-look styling pack with black 17-inch alloy wheels. You also get Alcantara seats with synthetic leather parts, a rear-view camera and keyless start. You could pay £17,525 for a Micra N-Sport. Alternatively, you could get a 16.2 percent discount.

5th best discount – BMW 2 Series Coupe

New car buyers are shunning coupes in favour of crossovers and SUVs, which might explain why the mystery shoppers were able to secure a big discount on the BMW M240i. Indeed, a 16.9 percent discount is the equivalent of £6,655 in cash, which makes the 2 Series an even more attractive proposition.

4th best discount – Suzuki SX4 S-Cross

Speaking of attractive things… Actually, the Suzuki SX4 S-Cross isn’t a looker, with a grille that appears to have been designed by Vanden Plas. Ask your parents. To be fair, it’s less offensive than the grilles on most modern BMWs, while a 17.5 percent discount is certainly appealing. The SX4 S-Cross offers exceptional value for money, with the higher trim levels loaded with standard kit.

3rd best discount – Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The luxurious Mercedes-Benz E220d AMG Line Edition is being offered a 19.1 percent discount, which is the equivalent of £7,653. Across all cars, diesel vehicles are available with the highest discounts, with an average discount of 8.46 percent or £4,547. Electric and hybrid discounts have steadily risen since the beginning of the year.

2nd best discount – Volkswagen Touran

The humble Touran is one of the least fashionable cars in the Volkswagen stable, so it’s no surprise to discover that it’s available with some big discounts. The mystery shoppers managed to secure a 20.5 percent discount on a Touran 1.5 TSI SE, which is the equivalent of £5,676.

Best discount overall – Nissan Qashqai

It’s the country’s most popular crossover, but the Nissan Qashqai is also available with some big discounts. Why pay full price when you can get a 20.9 percent discount on a Qashqai 1.5 dCi N-Connecta? We should point out that few Qashqai buyers will pay in cash, with PCP the dominant form of payment for the crossover.

