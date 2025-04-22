Tesla swaps ‘free’ new car colours in the UK

Tesla models are no longer ‘all-white’ for those who don’t want to pay a paint premium, as the company switches up its colour choices.

The Tesla Model Y is one of the cars with new 'free' paint colours

For years, the ‘free’ paint choice with a new Tesla has been white. Those who wanted an alternative colour had to pay extra.

Tesla paint options are not cheap either, priced at either £1,300 or £2,000. Unsurprisingly, this led to a high proportion of UK-market Teslas being finished in white.

However, with new electric cars priced over £40,000 now required to pay the ‘Expensive Car Supplement’ for VED (road tax), the American company has decided to take action.  

Tesla is back in black    

Tesla Model 3

For the popular Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, which costs £39,990, Tesla has replaced standard Pearl White with a choice of either Stealth Grey or Solid Black as the base paint colours.

Either can be chosen without paying a paint premium, meaning owners can still escape the Expensive Car Supplement. Over five years, this will save them more than £3,100.

All other Tesla Model 3s now feature Stealth Grey as the standard colour, instead of Pearl White. The larger Tesla Model Y has seen the standard Pearl White paint colour replaced with Stealth Grey, too.

Improving used car values

Tesla Model Y

With one eye on the used car market, Tesla says the change ‘is expected to encourage a broader mix of colour choices in the UK, and support stronger residual values’.

Having a more balanced mix of colours will help ensure large numbers of white-coloured Teslas aren’t marked down as used cars, compared to more colourful alternatives.

In March 2025, Tesla saw nearly 7,200 cars delivered, cementing an overall increase in year-on-year quarterly sales.

“This is a clear indicator that Tesla continues to be on a growth path in the UK,” said a spokesperson.

