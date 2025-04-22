Tesla swaps ‘free’ new car colours in the UK

For years, the ‘free’ paint choice with a new Tesla has been white. Those who wanted an alternative colour had to pay extra.

Tesla paint options are not cheap either, priced at either £1,300 or £2,000. Unsurprisingly, this led to a high proportion of UK-market Teslas being finished in white.

However, with new electric cars priced over £40,000 now required to pay the ‘Expensive Car Supplement’ for VED (road tax), the American company has decided to take action.

Tesla is back in black

For the popular Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, which costs £39,990, Tesla has replaced standard Pearl White with a choice of either Stealth Grey or Solid Black as the base paint colours.

Either can be chosen without paying a paint premium, meaning owners can still escape the Expensive Car Supplement. Over five years, this will save them more than £3,100.

All other Tesla Model 3s now feature Stealth Grey as the standard colour, instead of Pearl White. The larger Tesla Model Y has seen the standard Pearl White paint colour replaced with Stealth Grey, too.

Improving used car values

With one eye on the used car market, Tesla says the change ‘is expected to encourage a broader mix of colour choices in the UK, and support stronger residual values’.

Having a more balanced mix of colours will help ensure large numbers of white-coloured Teslas aren’t marked down as used cars, compared to more colourful alternatives.

In March 2025, Tesla saw nearly 7,200 cars delivered, cementing an overall increase in year-on-year quarterly sales.

“This is a clear indicator that Tesla continues to be on a growth path in the UK,” said a spokesperson.

