MG has built a bargain pickup truck for Australia… and beyond?

If the MG octagon still makes you think of classic British sports cars, the Chinese-built MGU9 pickup may come as something of a shock.

The reborn MG Motors marque, now owned by Chinese giant SAIC, will offer the new truck to buyers in Australia and New Zealand.

Said to offer the ‘robust strength of a ute’, combined with ‘the reﬁnement of a modern SUV’, the MGU9 is the biggest vehicle ever to wear an MG badge.

Due on sale by the end of 2025, the MGU9 will be another player in the important ‘ute’ market, alongside the also-new Kia Tasman.

A global pickup truck

As has become common for SAIC, the MGU9 is a badge-engineered version of an existing truck in its brand range. Sold in China as the Maxus Interstellar X, the double-cab pickup is also marketed in Europe as the Maxus Terron 9.

The MG-branded version is intended to offer greater refinement and ride comfort, along with an electric-opening tailgate that incorporates a step for easy access to the load bed.

Powering the MGU9 is a 215hp 2.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, described by MG as being ‘robust’. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard, combined with a four-wheel-drive system that incorporates electronically controlled locking differentials.

The MGU9 can haul braked trailers weighing up to 3,500kg. It can also carry a payload of up to 870kg, depending on the trim level chosen.

A big step up for MG

A core part of the MGU9’s appeal in Australia and New Zealand will likely be its pricing. The entry-level Explore version costs from $52,990 – equivalent to just £26,000.

All models come with LED headlights, a host of safety equipment, parking sensors and a reversing camera. Infotainment is controlled by a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, combined with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is included, too.

A seven-year warranty is part of the deal, provided the MGU9 is serviced within the MG dealership network.

Peter Ciao, CEO of MG Motor Australia and New Zealand, said: “Many Aussies and Kiwis have been a part of MG Motor’s journey from zero to a top 10 brand. The MG success story so far has been based on smaller cars and SUVs that Aussies fell in love with. But from today the MGU9 is our ‘big’ model step up.”

At present, there are no plans to launch the MGU9 in the UK. However, being made in right-hand drive does boost its chances.

