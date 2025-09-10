New 1,050hp Ferrari 849 Testarossa to replace unloved SF90

Ferrari has revealed a new mid-engined supercar: the 849 Testarossa, which honours one of the most famous names from the marque’s history.

The new Ferrari 849 Testarossa replaces the SF90 Stradale, which itself only went on sale in 2020. With fresh styling, more power and even the use of recycled materials for its engine block, the car represents a major evolution of its predecessor.

The 849 Testarossa is also the second Ferrari to receive a comprehensive update in 2025, following the launch of the new Amalfi GT earlier this year.

Return of the Testarossa

Powering the 849 Testarossa is an enhanced version of Ferrari’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. The mid-mounted engine produces 830hp and 621 lb ft of torque by itself, before a trio of electric motors get involved.

Using a 7.45kWh battery pack, the e-motors give the plug-in hybrid 849 Testarossa a combined output of 1,050hp – some 50hp more than the SF90 Stradale.

This allows for a 0-62mph time of less than 2.3 seconds, plus a potential top speed in excess of 205mph.

A new aerodynamic design has been influenced by classic Ferrari models such as the 512 S, 512 M and even the FXX-K.

An active rear spoiler, developed from the one found on the SF90, can flick between high- and low-downforce settings in less than one second.

A total of 415kg of downforce can be produced by the 849 Testarossa: 25kg more than its predecessor.

FIVE alive for enhanced dynamics

One of the most significant changes for the 849 Testarossa is the new FIVE (Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator) system.

Using a host of sensors, FIVE can create ‘a digital twin that replicates the behaviour of the car in real time’, allowing it to predict optimal braking and steering inputs.

Changes inside the 849 Testarossa are less dramatic, but its cabin remains driver-focused. The steering wheel gains real switches, rather than haptic touch controls, including a physical start button for good measure.

Coupe and Spider from the outset

Customisation and personalisation will be a core part of the Ferrari 849 Testarossa experience, and buyers will need to add the Assetto Fiorano package for the highest performance.

With enhanced aerodynamics, Multimatic suspension and 30kg less weight, the Assetto Fiorano upgrades are intended primarily for track use.

Both the Ferrari 849 Testarossa coupe and the Spider version – the latter with a folding metal hard-top roof – will go on sale at the same time. UK prices haven’t been confirmed yet, but European models start at around £400,000 for the coupe and £435,000 for the Spider.

