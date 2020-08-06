On a road trip? Your dog will need a break too

Highways England is urging drivers to consider the welfare of their dog on long journeys. This comes as millions of Brits are taking advantage of the easing of lockdown measures to go on a staycation.

Recent research suggests that a third of people are planning a staycation this year. Many of these holidaymakers will be taking a dog.

Highways England has therefore teamed up with the Driving with Dogs website to suggest some dog-friendly locations situated just off main tourist routes. Whether it’s a day out or a long journey to a holiday destinations, these places are perfect for your pooch.

Highways England head of road safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We want all our customers, including the four-legged ones, to arrive at their destinations safely this summer.

“I’d urge drivers to make sure they plan a break into longer trips as well as preparing for any journey, especially in hot weather, by stocking up on water and checking travel conditions before setting off.”

Dog-friendly locations close to main roads

A38, Plympton, Devon – Saltram House (National Trust). Dogs are welcome in the woods and parkland.

M5, junction 18, Bristol – Blaise Castle. Woodlands, meadows and limestone gorge spread over 650 acres.

M6, junction 5 or 7, Sutton Coldfield. Former deer park with 2,400 acres of open space, including seven lakes.

M60/M62, Greater Manchester – Heaton Park. Around 600 acres of parkland.

A46, Lincolnshire – Hartsholme Country Park and Swanholme Lakes local nature reserve.

A12, Blaxhall Common, Suffolk. A peaceful nature reserve.

M25, junction 8, Reigate, Surrey – North Downs Way and Gatton Park.

Top tips for travelling with a dog

PDSA vet Anna Ewers Clark has advice for motorists travelling with a dog this summer. “As campsites, holiday homes and places where we can enjoy a day out begin to reopen, many of us will be planning days out and holidays in the UK.

“It’s important to remember to keep our pets safe and happy as we do that, especially if you’ll be spending a long time in the car.”

Advice from the PDSA includes:

Keep your dog restrained and secure in the car . A harness is recommended for large dogs, while carriers are suitable for small dogs.

. A harness is recommended for large dogs, while carriers are suitable for small dogs. Consider travel time . Keep travel as short as possible and plan rest breaks along the way.

. Keep travel as short as possible and plan rest breaks along the way. Check the temperature in the back of the car . The back seat or boot can heat up very quickly, making it dangerously warm for your dog.

. The back seat or boot can heat up very quickly, making it dangerously warm for your dog. Put your dog on a lead before you open the car doors . Get them out of the car on the pavement side.

. Get them out of the car on the pavement side. Carry plenty of drinking water and a bowl, even on short journeys.

If you’re planning a road trip this summer, click here to find out how to keep abreast of the latest traffic information.

ALSO READ

Cash for crash schemes ‘a real and growing threat’

New car sales rise for first time in 7 months

Fuel prices up for the second consecutive month