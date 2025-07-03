Essential tips for driving aboard this summer

The summer holidays will soon be upon us, and thousands of Brits will be boarding ferries or the Channel Tunnel to take their cars abroad.

Driving in Europe is an adventure, but there are also different rules and safety precautions to be aware of. It pays to be prepared.

Hopefully, our easy-to-follow advice guide will help. It covers the basics for driving abroad, from speed limits to tyres.

Driving on the right

It sounds obvious, right? But you’d be surprised just how many drivers forget to drive on the right-hand side of the road when travelling in Europe.

The danger of pulling out into the path of oncoming traffic can be particularly acute when leaving the ferry or Channel Tunnel terminal. Or indeed after a night’s sleep.

Take your time and give yourself plenty of space, especially if you are driving a motorhome or towing a caravan.

Car insurance

Many car insurance companies offer European cover as standard, but comprehensive policies will often be reduced, offering just the minimum level of cover available.

Check with your insurer before you travel, and consider arranging temporary comprehensive cover if required. It could save you a lot of headaches and expense later.

Speed limits

Speed limits vary from country to country, so do your homework before travelling. Most nations display speed limits at border crossings, but look out for weather-related restrictions – such as lower limits when it rains. This is the case on autoroutes in France, for example.

If you’re not careful, you might find a speeding ticket waiting for you when you get home. You won’t get points on your licence, but you could receive a hefty fine.

Using a sat-nav

A sat-nav could be essential if you’re driving through Europe, but some countries prohibit the use of systems that alert you to the presence of speed cameras.

You could also use a smartphone app such as Google Maps or Apple Maps for navigation purposes. But be wary of potentially costly roaming charges, though – including within the EU. Thank you, Brexit…

Documents

In most European countries you will be expected to carry your car ownership document (also known as the log book, or V5C). You could receive an on-the-spot fine if you’re caught without it.

Also, don’t forget to pack your driving licence. It’s a useful source of identification, as well as proving that you passed your test.

Safety equipment

Did you know that you must carry a spare pair of glasses – if you need to wear them – in Portugal, Spain and Switzerland? You’re also required to keep a rope in the car in Serbia.

Do your homework before you travel. Start by downloading the European Union’s ‘Going Abroad’ app, which explains the important road safety rules in the different countries.

Toll roads

Some European countries, such as France and Spain, are renowned for the excellent quality of their toll roads.

However, they can be expensive way to cross the continent, while some countries require you to buy a pre-loaded card. Plan your route carefully to avoid a fine.

Tyres

There are around 58,000 reported tyre-related incidents on UK roads every year, according to Goodyear. So check that you have enough tyre tread before venturing abroad.

Also, ensure that tyres are inflated to the correct pressure, especially if your vehicle is loaded up with passengers and luggage. Simple checks could prevent a serious accident.

Lastly, while this advice is focused on driving abroad in the summer, remember it’s a legal requirement for vehicles to be fitted with winter tyres or all-season tyres in some countries during the colder months.

