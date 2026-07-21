Skoda renames the Peak District after its electric SUV

Skoda is celebrating the launch of its new seven-seat electric SUV by renaming the Peak District National Park.

From 27 July to 2 August 2026, the Peak District will become the Peaq District, as Skoda promotes its Peaq SUV to families on holiday.

‘Peaq District’ signs will be placed across the 555 square miles of the national park, coinciding with the height of the summer holiday season.

The Czech car manufacturer will also offer free bicycle hire to visitors during the rebranding period, which is available from the Parsley Hay Cycle Centre.

Skoda’s research found almost a third (29 percent) of adults have never visited one of the UK’s 15 designated national parks.

Promoting the great outdoors

Skoda also discovered there is confusion around accessing national parks in the UK, with 37 percent of survey respondents believing they had to pay to enter one.

Awareness of national parks is limited among British adults, with 18 percent thinking that there are 20 designated areas instead of 15.

When asked to name a national park, 47 percent could identify the Lake District, while 42 percent recognised the Peak District.

As Skoda’s largest electric vehicle to date, the Peaq offers space for up to seven people, along with a cargo capacity of up to 2,075 litres with the second- and third-row seats folded down.

When fully charged, the Peaq offers a range of 390 miles, which Skoda believes is plenty for exploring the rebranded national park.

A visit to the Peaq District

Eric Boutin, director of Skoda UK, said: “The new all-electric Skoda Peaq is the ultimate SUV for families with an everyday sense of adventure, and it fits perfectly with the ethos of the Peak District National Park. We’re passionate about encouraging more people to get outdoors and experience these incredible protected spaces.

“Cycling has always been part of Skoda’s DNA – after all, the brand started life on two wheels – and that heritage still shapes how we think about mobility today.”

Phil Mulligan, chief executive of the Peak District National Park, added: As the stewards of this incredible part of the UK, we want to make it as accessible as possible to as many as people as possible.

“Whether that’s walking some of our beautiful pathways or cycling the many bike trails we have, we want more of the visitors to the Peaq District to understand and appreciate its natural beauty.”

To claim free cycle hire from Parsley Hay, Peaq District visitors can enter the code ‘SkodaPeaqDistrict’ on the national park’s website.

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