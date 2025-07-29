BMW invests £1 million in EV chargers at UK National Parks

A partnership between BMW and UK National Parks has seen electric vehicle chargers installed at some of the country’s most picturesque locations.

Started in 2022, the ‘Recharge in Nature’ programme has received substantial investment from BMW in EV charging points, along with a variety of community and biodiversity projects.

A total of £1 million has been spent over the past three years, leading to 135 new electric vehicle charging points in National Parks.

Eight National Parks have new EV chargers already live. BMW aims to have devices installed in the remaining seven by the end of November 2025.

Charging in the great outdoors

The National Parks now benefitting from electric car chargers include the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, Dartmoor and Bannau Brycheiniog.

BMW consulted with UK National Parks on choosing specific locations for the charging points. Areas that would benefit both local residents, and tourists were selected for maximum effectiveness.

Alongside the installation of charging points, BMW has also provided funding for projects such as natural flood management at Eryri National Park in Llyn Tegid.

Dartmoor National Park has appointed a new Young Engagement Ranger, helping more than 1,300 young people to enjoy outdoor experiences.

‘Creating a lasting legacy’

The third year of the project will see electric vehicle charging brought to the Northumberland and South Downs National Parks. For the Broads National Park in Norfolk, electric boat charging will be included – along with chargers for cars.

Biodiversity activity includes work such as the creation and restoration of 35 dew ponds in the Cairngorms, plus an inclusive transport project in Bannau Brycheinog.

Emily Barrow, brand communication manager at BMW UK, said: “Recharge in Nature is a shining example of how partnerships with business can drive meaningful progress.

“Through investment in electric infrastructure and nature restoration, we’ve created a lasting legacy that supports not just the environment, but also the communities that care for and enjoy these incredible spaces.”

