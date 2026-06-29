Renault Scenic E-Tech 2026 review

The Renault Scenic pioneered the practical but unfashionable compact MPV in the 1990s. Now it has returned as a more conventional electric SUV. John Redfern sees how well this reimagined Renault suits our different times.

Three decades ago, Renault launched the original Megane Scenic to the world, kickstarting the small MPV category. It was a clever car that produced a near-endless array of imitators.

Like a lot of things that were fashionable in the 1990s, MPVs are no longer cool, and Renault ended production of its fourth-generation Scenic in 2022. However, the Scenic name is back, now attached to an on-trend electric crossover.

Positioned as a more practical version of the Renault Megane E-Tech hatchback, the Scenic E-Tech adds to the marque’s ever-growing range of SUVs.

However, this is a competitive marketplace, with a host of family SUV rivals such as the Ford Explorer, Vauxhall Grandland, Skoda Elroq and Peugeot E-3008. All are vying for the same customers.

Nearly 400 miles of range

When it was first launched, Renault offered the Scenic E-Tech with two different powertrains. Buyers could have a 168hp electric motor matched with a 60kWh battery, or a 220hp motor and a larger 87kWh battery.

Now, the smaller battery has been dropped from the range. This means every new Scenic E-Tech comes with the 220hp, 87kWh setup as standard.

Fully charged, the Scenic is capable of covering up to 381 miles, according to official WLTP figures. By comparison, a Vauxhall Grandland Electric manages 321 miles and the extended range Ford Explorer can cover 374 miles.

Charging speeds of up to 150kW are supported for DC public devices, equating to a 15-80 percent fill-up in 37 minutes.

Driving the Renault Scenic E-Tech

This is a family-orientated vehicle, and Renault has sensibly pitched the driving experience to suit. Adjust your expectations accordingly and you won’t be disappointed.

Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 7.8 seconds, which is more than sufficient for an electric SUV intended for school-run duties. If you fully plant your foot to the floor, the Scenic’s 221lb ft of torque makes itself known with a brief loss of traction through the front wheels .

The steering has been tuned for lightness and agility, rather than driver feedback, and the suspension favours relaxed comfort over carving through corners.

Importantly, the Scenic E-Tech performs well for battery life when compared to its official figures. Driven carefully, you can expect to see a real-world range of between 270 and 300 miles. A standard heat pump, heated seats and a heated steering wheel all help its cause, reducing the need to warm the entire interior.

Google inside your car

On the inside, the Renault Scenic E-Tech is fairly conventional, with a design common to other models in the French marque’s range.

A portrait-oriented 12-inch central touchscreen, combined with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, is familiar from other Renault EVs. As in those cars, however, there are proper physical controls for the air conditioning. Good work, Renault.

Using the central touchscreen is easy, with big icons and no lag when switching between menus. Google integration includes an effective voice command system, along with mapping that takes EV charging into account.

Interior quality is a mixed bag, with a generous use of faux leather and padded fabrics throughout the cabin. Some of the plastics feel a bit cheap, but they are still a world away from what you’d find inside an original 1990s Renault Scenic.

A practical electric SUV

As a family SUV, making the Scenic E-Tech a practical proposition has clearly been near the top of Renault’s list. The car boasts a genuinely spacious cabin, plus a healthy boot capacity.

This is matched with comfortable seats that feature plenty of adjustment, allowing for drivers of all sizes to be accommodated. Regardless of height, you will notice the chunky A-pillars and small rear window, which can compromise visibility on the road.

The rear bench boasts decent headroom and legroom for passengers, and comes with Renault’s clever folding armrest. Configurable holders for smartphones or tables are integrated into this, along with two USB-C charging ports. It is handy, but seats that individually slide or tilt – as per the classic Scenic – would be even more useful.

Boot capacity is a generous 545 litres, making the Scenic larger than a Vauxhall Grandland Electric. There is no front ‘frunk’, but space beneath the boot floor can be used for storing charging cables. Fold the rear bench and luggage space swells to 1,670 litres.

Counting the costs

Renault has made a serious effort to ensure its cars qualify for the government-backed Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme. A host of the French marque’s models now come with major discounts.

The Scenic E-Tech is no different, being eligible for the top Band 1 ECG of £3,750. At the time of writing, it means the list price for an entry-level Scenic E-Tech in Techno trim is now £33,245.

This sees it undercut electric SUV rivals such as the Ford Explorer and Vauxhall Grandland. Attractive finance deals and solid residual values mean that monthly costs should also be competitive.

Nor does base Techno specification mean slumming it, with 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and smartphone connectivity all included. Realistically, for family transport, there is no need to venture further up the model range.

Verdict: Renault Scenic E-Tech

When Renault says it has ‘changed everything except its name’ for the Scenic E-Tech, you can believe it. Then again, compared to the pioneering compact MPVs of the 1990s, the new electric Scenic is far more conventional in its approach.

This is no bad thing, however. The Scenic E-Tech is a very competent electric family SUV, with plenty of practicality and a driving experience that is totally fuss-free. Its battery range and the easy charging experience should reduce any anxieties for those making a first foray into EV ownership.

Where the Scenic E-Tech could learn from its elders is rear-seat versatility. As clever as the armrest with smartphone holders might be, proper sliding and reclining seats would be better.

It’s not a deal-breaker, though, and the Scenic E-Tech delivers everything a family SUV could need. Add some very keen prices into the mix, and there is much to recommend about this reborn Renault.

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