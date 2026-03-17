New Zealand’s Rodin is planning its first road-legal supercar

New Zealand-based Rodin Cars already has a formidable reputation in the world of motorsport and dedicated track cars. Now, for the first time in its 27-year history, Rodin will venture off the race track and onto the road.

Given the codename ‘Off-Track’, Rodin’s new project aims to build on experience gained from the extreme FZed and FZero track cars (FZero pictured above).

Both of these vehicles are uncompromising in their pursuit of speed around a circuit – and unencumbered by the need to meet road-legality rules.

Details of how the Off-Track might look have yet to be revealed. However, it should remain true to Rodin founder David Dicker’s philosophy of creating cars with unrivalled performance.

Single-track dedication

First envisaged by Dicker in 1999, Rodin has built a dedicated test track and production facility on New Zealand’s South Island.

In 2016, the company acquired several examples of the F1-inspired Lotus T125 track car, after the British marque abandoned the project.

Rodin took the T125 and improved it, adding bespoke 3D-printed components, along with a new titanium exhaust system. The result was the FZed (pictured above).

Powered by a 640hp 3.8-litre Cosworth V8, the FZed is capable of lap times close to contemporary Formula 1 cars. Rodin also proposed a one-make racing series using the FZed, intended as a UK-based rival to the Japanese Super Formula championship.

The ultimate track experience

In 2022, Rodin revealed plans for its track-only FZero hypercar, designed to be even quicker and more capable than modern Formula 1 machines.

Featuring a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, the single-seater FZero’s radical, aero-sculpted body features an enormous rear spoiler and flat underfloor. It can generate up to 4,000kg of downforce, yet weighs less than 700kg.

The FZero’s mid-mounted engine is equally unhinged. Purpose-built in collaboration with Neil Brown Engineering, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre hybrid-assisted RC.Ten V10 revs to more than 10,000rpm and produces 1,160hp. Top speed is around 220mph.

Carbon-ceramic brakes, an eight-speed paddle-shift transmission and motorsport-style suspension ensure the FZero could be pushed to the absolute limit on-track.

Made in Middle Earth

Both the FZed and FZero were created at Rodin’s purpose-built facility at Mt Lyford in North Canterbury, New Zealand.

Nestled amongst the dramatic Southern Alps, best known as the filming location for The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, Rodin has three dedicated test tracks on which to develop the new car.

Emma Duncan, managing director of Rodin Cars and Rodin Motorsport, said: “This next step in Rodin’s journey will fuse the passion and emotion of driving with our data-driven focus on ultimate driving satisfaction.

“Rodin has established itself as a key player in performance driving, and this has been several years in the making. We’re excited to share what we’ve been working on in the coming months. We’re just getting started.”

More information about the Off-Track project will be revealed by Rodin later in 2026.

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