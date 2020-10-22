Which countries drive on the left?

British people have been driving on the left since the 18th century. The law dates back to 1722, when a ‘keep left’ rule was instated on London Bridge to control the rising traffic. This became the pattern for all roads in the country.

The Highways Act of 1835 made this law applicable in Britain and its colonies. The legislation states: ‘Drivers of wagons or carts not to ride thereon unless some other person guide them. Drivers causing hurt or damage to others, or quitting the road, or driving carriage without owner’s name, or not keeping the left or near side, or interrupting free passage, if not the owner to forfeit 20s, if he be the owner, 40s.’

The British Empire link is important, as it provides a clue to the identity of the countries that continue to drive on the left. Naming former British colonies and UK Overseas Territories would be a good place to start if a quiz question asks you to name five countries that drive on the left.

Why do we drive on the left?

The custom is thought to date back to Roman times, when right-handed soldiers would mount a horse from the left to keep their right arm free for combat. More recently, with the advent of horse travel, a horseman would hold the reins with his left hand, using the right hand for friendship or to draw a sword.

In 1998, the remains of a Roman quarry were discovered near Swindon. Ruts in the road are deeper on the right than they are on the left, which suggests that loaded carts used the right side of the road as they left the quarry. Empty carts arrived on the left.

Has the UK considered switching sides?

In 1969, the UK considered switching sides after Sweden successfully switched to driving on the right. The changeover took place on 3 September 1967, in a day known as Högertrafikomläggningen (right-hand traffic diversion).

All but essential traffic was banned from the roads, with some 360,000 street signs switched nationwide. Swedish people tended to buy left-hand-drive cars, so the switch to the right was carried out for safety reasons.

The UK rejected the idea on the grounds of cost and safety. The cost would have been in the region of £264m, around £4bn in today’s money. More recently, the Department for Transport said: “We do not have a policy on this because it’s not something we are interested in at this time.”

Due to its border with Spain, Gibraltar changed to driving on the right in 1929.

Why do European and North American motorists drive on the right?

When the island of Samoa in the South Pacific switched sides in 2009, it was the first country in decades to order motorists to start driving on the left. A two-day bank holiday was organised to allow islanders to get used to the change, but thousands of people protested against the plan.

“Cars are going to crash, people are going to die, not to mention the huge expense to our small country,” a Samoan lawyer told The Times.

There is evidence of the French driving on the right since the late 18th century, but Napoleon is credited for bringing right-hand traffic to Europe. Nations he conquered, such as Russia, Switzerland and Germany switched from the left to the right. Hitler did the same in Czechoslovakia and Austria.

The history is less clear in North America, but an English author writing in 1806 is quoted as saying: “In some parts of the United States, it is a custom among the people to drive on the right side of the road.” This suggests that driving on the left was customary in other parts of the country.

Henry Ford played a part. The company changed to left-hand drive in 1908, with a Ford catalogue from 1908 stating: ‘The control is located on the left side, the logical place, for the following reasons: travelling along the right side of the road the steering wheel on the right side of the car made it necessary to get out on the street side and walk around the car. This is awkward and especially inconvenient if there is a lady to be considered.

‘The control on the left allows you to step out of the car on to the curbing without having had to turn the car around. In the matter of steering with the control on the right, the driver is farthest away from the vehicle he is passing, going in opposite direction; with it on the left side he is able to see even the wheels of the other car and easily avoids danger..

Which other countries drive on the left?

The following countries, dependencies and territories drive on the left:

Europe

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Cyprus

Guernsey

Ireland

Isle of Man

Jersey

Malta

United Kingdom

Africa

Botswana

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Seychelles

South Africa

Swaziland

Tanzania

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Asia

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

East Timor

Hong Kong

Indonesia

India

Japan

Macau

Malaysia

Maldives

Nepal

Pakistan

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Caribbean

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Jamaica

Montserrat

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Oceania

Australia

Christmas Island

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Cook Islands

Fiji

Kiribati

Nauru

New Zealand

Niue

Norfolk Island

Papua New Guinea

Pitcairn Islands

Solomon Islands

Samoa

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

South America

Guyana

Suriname

Others

Bermuda

Falkland Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

