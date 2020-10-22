Which countries drive on the left?

Around a third of the world drives on the left. Here are the countries where this is the case, plus a brief history of where it all started.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Driving on left Isle of Man

British people have been driving on the left since the 18th century. The law dates back to 1722, when a ‘keep left’ rule was instated on London Bridge to control the rising traffic. This became the pattern for all roads in the country.

The Highways Act of 1835 made this law applicable in Britain and its colonies. The legislation states: ‘Drivers of wagons or carts not to ride thereon unless some other person guide them. Drivers causing hurt or damage to others, or quitting the road, or driving carriage without owner’s name, or not keeping the left or near side, or interrupting free passage, if not the owner to forfeit 20s, if he be the owner, 40s.’

The British Empire link is important, as it provides a clue to the identity of the countries that continue to drive on the left. Naming former British colonies and UK Overseas Territories would be a good place to start if a quiz question asks you to name five countries that drive on the left.

Why do we drive on the left?

The custom is thought to date back to Roman times, when right-handed soldiers would mount a horse from the left to keep their right arm free for combat. More recently, with the advent of horse travel, a horseman would hold the reins with his left hand, using the right hand for friendship or to draw a sword.

In 1998, the remains of a Roman quarry were discovered near Swindon. Ruts in the road are deeper on the right than they are on the left, which suggests that loaded carts used the right side of the road as they left the quarry. Empty carts arrived on the left.

Has the UK considered switching sides?

Sweden Petrol Diesel ban

In 1969, the UK considered switching sides after Sweden successfully switched to driving on the right. The changeover took place on 3 September 1967, in a day known as Högertrafikomläggningen (right-hand traffic diversion).

All but essential traffic was banned from the roads, with some 360,000 street signs switched nationwide. Swedish people tended to buy left-hand-drive cars, so the switch to the right was carried out for safety reasons.

The UK rejected the idea on the grounds of cost and safety. The cost would have been in the region of £264m, around £4bn in today’s money. More recently, the Department for Transport said: “We do not have a policy on this because it’s not something we are interested in at this time.”

Due to its border with Spain, Gibraltar changed to driving on the right in 1929.

Why do European and North American motorists drive on the right?

Two-thirds of Brits think you drive ON THE LEFT in France and Spain

When the island of Samoa in the South Pacific switched sides in 2009, it was the first country in decades to order motorists to start driving on the left. A two-day bank holiday was organised to allow islanders to get used to the change, but thousands of people protested against the plan.

“Cars are going to crash, people are going to die, not to mention the huge expense to our small country,” a Samoan lawyer told The Times.

There is evidence of the French driving on the right since the late 18th century, but Napoleon is credited for bringing right-hand traffic to Europe. Nations he conquered, such as Russia, Switzerland and Germany switched from the left to the right. Hitler did the same in Czechoslovakia and Austria.

The history is less clear in North America, but an English author writing in 1806 is quoted as saying: “In some parts of the United States, it is a custom among the people to drive on the right side of the road.” This suggests that driving on the left was customary in other parts of the country.

Henry Ford played a part. The company changed to left-hand drive in 1908, with a Ford catalogue from 1908 stating: ‘The control is located on the left side, the logical place, for the following reasons: travelling along the right side of the road the steering wheel on the right side of the car made it necessary to get out on the street side and walk around the car. This is awkward and especially inconvenient if there is a lady to be considered.

‘The control on the left allows you to step out of the car on to the curbing without having had to turn the car around. In the matter of steering with the control on the right, the driver is farthest away from the vehicle he is passing, going in opposite direction; with it on the left side he is able to see even the wheels of the other car and easily avoids danger..

Which other countries drive on the left?

The following countries, dependencies and territories drive on the left:

Europe

  • Akrotiri and Dhekelia
  • Cyprus
  • Guernsey
  • Ireland
  • Isle of Man
  • Jersey
  • Malta
  • United Kingdom

Africa

  • Botswana
  • Kenya
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Mauritius
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Seychelles
  • South Africa
  • Swaziland
  • Tanzania
  • Uganda
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

Asia

  • Bangladesh
  • Bhutan
  • Brunei
  • East Timor
  • Hong Kong
  • Indonesia
  • India
  • Japan
  • Macau
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Nepal
  • Pakistan
  • Singapore
  • Sri Lanka
  • Thailand

Caribbean

  • Anguilla
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Bahamas
  • Barbados
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Cayman Islands
  • Dominica
  • Grenada
  • Jamaica
  • Montserrat
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Saint Lucia
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • U.S. Virgin Islands

Oceania

  • Australia
  • Christmas Island
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands
  • Cook Islands
  • Fiji
  • Kiribati
  • Nauru
  • New Zealand
  • Niue
  • Norfolk Island
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Pitcairn Islands
  • Solomon Islands
  • Samoa
  • Tokelau
  • Tonga
  • Tuvalu

South America

  • Guyana
  • Suriname

Others

  • Bermuda
  • Falkland Islands
  • Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  • South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

ALSO READ:

What is a Low Traffic Neighbourhood?

How to improve your vision when driving in the dark

Spent £2.75 million on a Bond car? Here’s how to make it road-legal

Related Articles

Advice

How to improve your vision when driving in the dark

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research reveals that half of UK motorists struggle to see when driving in the dark. We explain some ways to improve your night-time vision.
Read more
Advice

London ULEZ charge: How to check if you need to...

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is designed to improve air quality by charging certain vehicles to enter London. We explain the rules.
Read more
Advice

What is a Low Traffic Neighbourhood?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) is designed to discourage or restrict use of cars by non-local motorists. But the concept divides opinion.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

How and when to use your hazard warning lights

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Hazard warning lights must be present and working for your car to pass its MOT. But how and when should you use them?
Read more

Rising used car prices drive up UK inflation

Used Cars Richard Aucock - 0
Growing demand for secondhand cars has seen UK inflation climb to 0.5 percent in September 2020 according to the Office of National Statistics
Read more

What to do if you have lost your driving licence

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
If you've lost your driving licence you can apply online for a new one. Although you'll be charged £20 for a new one, the process couldn't be simpler.
Read more

Motorists oppose Highway Code safety proposals

Car News John Redfern - 0
Almost two-thirds of drivers surveyed disagreed with idea of giving cyclists and pedestrians priority over cars.
Read more

News

Ford’s SYNC 3 will be ‘very similar to a smartphone’

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
SYNC 3 infotainment system to make debut in new Kuga at Mobile World Congress
Read more

New ‘junior’ Brabham supercar will take on McLaren

Tim Pitt - 9
Brabham will follow up the £1.2 million BT62 with higher-volume, road-focused supercar. Here's what we know so far
Read more

Citroen marks 100 years with Origins special editions

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The C3 Origins and C4 Cactus Origins special editions kick-start Citroen's centenary year celebrations
Read more

Features

Fake Britain: dangerous counterfeit xenon bulbs are being sold online

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Philips warns that fake xenon headlight bulbs are putting lives at risk
Read more

Tesla Model 3 on sale in UK: prices from £38,900

Ethan Jupp - 2
Tesla has opened ordering for the Model 3 in the UK - and confirmeed prices will start from £38,900... and that DOES include the Plug-in Car Grant discount
Read more

Game, Set and Match: tennis stars and supercars

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
As Wimbledon 2019 nears its close, we investigate the surprisingly close connection between tennis and cars
Read more

Reviews

Duxback windscreen treatment promises to tackle ice and water

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Duxback is a windscreen treatment developed for the airline industry. It promises to improve visibility in the rain and make it easier to de-ice glass.
Read more

How wrapping your motor could invalidate your car insurance

Motoring Research - 1
If your car has been wrapped and you don't declare it, your insurance could be void. We explain the rules around car wraps.
Read more

Car finance explained: the difference between PCP, PCH and leasing

Julie Sinclair - 0
Our guide to car finance includes Hire Purchase (HP), Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), Personal Contract Hire (PCH), personal loans and credit cards.
Read more

Advice

What are logbook loans – and are they a good idea?

Andrew Brady - 0
They're an easy, quick source of cash, but should you take out a logbook loan?
Read more

Winter driving: how to cut costs and avoid fines

Ethan Jupp - 0
Driving in winter is treacherous and challenging, but it can also impact your wallet. Here's how to stay safe and avoid unnecessary costs.
Read more

Uber and out: the ride-hailing apps to use instead

Ethan Jupp - 0
As Uber faces losing its licence in London, we round-up the alternatives – from Kapten to Gett. And not forgetting the good old-fashioned black cab.
Read more