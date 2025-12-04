The 100,000th new Renault 5 has already been built

Just over a year after being launched, the electric Renault 5 E-Tech has surpassed a major production milestone.

Renault’s Ampere ElectriCity plant, located in Douai near Lille, has assembled 100,000 examples of the retro-styled hatchback since October 2024.

As one of the factories responsible for building the original Renault 5, Douai factory holds an important place in the French marque’s history.

More than 5.7 million examples of the first Renault 5 were made between 1972 and 1985. So the new electric version still has plenty of catching up to do…

Shifting up to high speed

Some 900 vehicles leave Douai’s production lines each day. These include the Renault Megane and Scenic E-Tech, Alpine A290, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and new Nissan Micra EV.

However, the Renault 5 currently accounts for two thirds of the vehicles built at the factory, which has pivoted towards electric models.

Initially operating with two shifts, such is the demand for the Renault 5 E-Tech that a third night shift was added in October 2025.

The Ampere ElectriCity factory has two thirds of its suppliers within a 300km (186 mile) radius. Also located nearby is the Maubeuge plant, which produces the reborn Renault 4 E-Tech.

A new chapter in sustainability

Pierre-Emmanuel Andrieux, Douai plant director, commented: “A little over a year after its launch, the production of the 100,000th Renault 5 E-Tech electric in Douai stands as a testimony to the dedication of our teams and the trust of our customers.

“The Ampere site in Douai has undergone a profound transformation toward full electrification, driven by the passion and expertise of its workforce. Today, we celebrate far more than a number: we honour our collective ability to write a new chapter in sustainable innovation.”

Since going on sale in October 2024, the Renault 5 E-Tech has collected numerous trophies, including the 2025 European Car of the Year award. The EV supermini has also become the second-best selling vehicle across Europe, and claimed the position as the top electric car in the UK for October 2025.

A shift in battery production to France also means the Renault 5 and its R4 sibling are now eligible for the UK Government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant. This reduces the entry-level price for a 5 Techno+ to £23,945.

