BMW eDrive Zones help get the best from plug-in cars

BMW has launched its world-first eDrive Zones technology in the UK. The system switches to electric power when entering a zero emission zone.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
New BMW eDrive Zones

BMW has unveiled new technology that could change the way we use plug-in hybrids. This comes as the UK prepares for the ban on new petrol and diesel cars, which will see hybrids granted an extension until 2035.

The system, which is the first of its kind, uses GPS geofencing technology to switch to electric power when entering a defined area. BMW says the eDrive Zones will boost the uptake and attractiveness of electrified cars.

BMW eDrive Zones have launched in London and Birmingham, with the tech available as a free over-the-air software update for compatible plug-in hybrid models running BMW Operating System 7. It’s available as standard on the 330e, 530e, 745e and X5 xDrive45e.

Compatible BMW plug-in hybrids will switch to electric-only power when entering the Congestion Charge/ULEZ zone in London and the proposed Clean Air Zone in Birmingham. BMW says it plans to introduce the technology in other cities across the UK and Ireland.

The system ensures sufficient electric power is conserved for use within the low-emission zone, if the relevant destination is entered into the BMW’s navigation system.

‘Fake electric cars’

BMW in eDrive mode

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models have come in for criticism for not being as green as advertised. Campaign group Transport & Environment branded them ‘fake electric cars’, claiming they’re built for ‘lab tests and tax breaks, not real driving’. Three of the most popular plug-in hybrids all emitted more CO2 than advertised, it’s claimed.

In response, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “There will always be a difference between lab tests and real-world use, but the internationally regulated WLTP and RDE tests prove that plug-in hybrids deliver substantial emission reductions compared to pure petrol or diesel equivalents.”

“We can’t comment on unverified, unregulated tests by commercial entities, but even these have found that PHEVs emit at least 25 percent to 45 percent less CO2 than their pure ICE counterparts, and of course, they emit 100 per cent less when driven in battery mode.”

The European PHEV market is up 175 percent compared to the first three quarters of 2019, with 340,000 registrations. There are now 63 different plug-in hybrid models on sale, compared with 30 in 2019.

‘Best of two worlds’

BMW eDrive tech

BMW says its eDrive Zone technology offers the best of both worlds: zero-emission driving in the city and an efficient internal combustion engine to cover long distances.

“This is the flexibility that customers want, as they make the transition to electromobility” said Pieter Nota, BMW board member for customer brands.

“A plug-in hybrid vehicle combines the best of two worlds: emission-free city-driving as well as long-distance capabilities. We urge governments to prioritise plug-in hybrid vehicles in order to encourage consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. BMW eDrive Zones technology supports customers to drive emission free in London and Birmingham. It improves air quality in cities fast and reduces running costs for drivers. It’s win-win for everyone.”

Click here to discover how a plug-in hybrid works.

ALSO READ

Electric cars get top marks in Green NCAP tests

Peugeot launches PCP Plus car finance with insurance and servicing included

Sat-nav app Waze to help small businesses

Related Articles

Car News

Electric cars get top marks in Green NCAP tests

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Renault Zoe and Hyundai Kona Electric were awarded five stars in the latest Green NCAP tests. A total of 24 cars have been tested.
Read more
Car News

Sat-nav app Waze to help small businesses

John Redfern - 0
Waze plans to make it easier for local firms to add their details to the navigation app, ahead of Small Business Saturday on 5 December 2020.
Read more
Car News

Revealed: the most expensive cities for car insurance

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Liverpool is named as the UK's most expensive city for car insurance. There's better news for motorists living in Scotland, though.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Petrol station drive-offs: what does the law say?

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Although Making Off Without Payment is an offence under the Theft Act 1978, the police may not investigate a petrol station drive-off.
Read more

Rare James Bond Mercury Cougar movie car up for grabs

America John Redfern - 0
Used in the 1969 James Bond movie ‘On Her Majesty's Secret Service’, this is the first time the custom Mercury Cougar XR7 has been auctioned
Read more

Exclusive: police data reveals biggest causes of road accidents

Car News John Redfern - 1
Using data taken from police reports, Motoring Research has investigated which factors contribute the most to UK road accidents.
Read more

‘Shocking’ rise in drivers caught speeding during lockdown

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Government data released today shows that the first lockdown led to a ‘shocking’ rise in the number of drivers exceeding the speed limit.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

Electric cars get top marks in Green NCAP tests

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Renault Zoe and Hyundai Kona Electric were awarded five stars in the latest Green NCAP tests. A total of 24 cars have been tested.
Read more

Deck Scraper is here to make roadworks quieter and safer

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The new Deck Scraper vehicle is smaller and quieter than excavators and diggers – good news for people living close to roadworks.
Read more

Green number plates to go live on 8 December 2020

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
New and used zero-emission cars may use number plates with a green flash from 8 December 2020, the Department for Transport has confirmed.
Read more

Features

Porsche engineered: everyday cars with supercar magic

Motoring Research team - 0
Porsche has a talent for making cars drive brilliantly, so others sometimes ask for its help. We reveal the cars with a dash of Porsche magic.
Read more

McLaren boss Mike Flewitt talks supercars, from LT to EV

Tim Pitt - 0
We have coffee with McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, discussing the new 765LT, his love of classic Lotus racing cars and McLaren’s plugged-in future.
Read more

Modern classic Audis driven: a Retro Road Test special

Tim Pitt - 0
We sample four cars that helped build Audi's reputation as a 21st century premium powerhaus: the R8 LMX, TT Quattro Sport, Audi Cabriolet and A1 Quattro.
Read more

Reviews

Ferrari 812 Superfast (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We reckon the Ferrari 812 Superfast has the finest engine of any new car. With 800hp going through the rear wheels, it’s wildly intense.
Read more

Polestar 1 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
The Polestar 1 is a 600hp carbon-bodied plug-in hybrid designed to get this new brand noticed. Are you paying attention yet?
Read more

Ford Focus ST (2019) review

Tim Pitt - 1
The Ford Focus ST edges closer to RS performance with 280hp, adaptive dampers and a Track mode. Does it share the smaller Fiesta's brilliance?
Read more

Advice

How to care for your car during the lockdown

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
We explain how to maintain your vehicle's brakes, battery and security during the coronavirus lockdown. It might be worth investing in a trickle charger.
Read more

How to drive safely in strong winds

Motoring Research team - 1
Storm Francis will bring strong winds and nasty driving conditions this week. Here's how to stay safe behind the wheel when it's windy.
Read more

Is my car insurance valid if I drive during a red weather warning?

Andrew Brady - 0
We answer whether you remain insured if you fail to heed Met Office weather warnings for snow
Read more