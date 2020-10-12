New tool reveals if you are paying too much for car insurance

A new online tool will tell you if you're paying too much for your car insurance. Drivers in London might want to look away now...

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
car insurance quote

Nobody likes paying more than they have to for something, especially if it’s car insurance. It’s one of the most expensive and unavoidable costs of motoring.

According to recent figures from MoneySuperMarket, the average cost of a comprehensive car insurance policy is £475. This is a six percent fall compared to six months ago, and two percent lower than 12 months ago.

The average price is just that: an average. Higher risk groups, such as young drivers will pay more, as will consumers in high-risk postcodes. Which is where the new CompareTheMarket insurance tool comes in.

Simply input your area, age, value of your car and current car insurance premium to find if you’re getting a good deal. Unsurprisingly, the most expensive premiums are found in London, but you might be surprised by the difference between the highest and lowest prices.

London calling

Do I need to declare an accident

Newham is the most expensive area, with drivers paying an average of £1,521.66 in the London borough. This is followed by Tower Hamlets (£1,366.69), Brent (£1,324.92) and Hackney (£1,301.23).

Island living is recommended if you want to pay the least for car insurance. Three out of the four cheapest regions are islands, with residents of the Isles of Scilly paying just £329.45 a year. Only West Devon prevents the Orkney Islands and Isle of Wight from completing an island one-two-three.

There are 408 regions in the CompareTheMarket tool, with all but 13 showing a more expensive price than the MoneySuperMarket average. One thing’s clear: where you live plays a massive role in how much you pay for cover.

Six out of the 15 cheapest regions are in Devon. Meanwhile, 14 out of the 15 most expensive locations are in the Greater London area. Manchester is the 11th most expensive area in the UK.

The most costly areas for car insurance

  1. Newham: £1,521.66
  2. Tower Hamlets: £1,366.69
  3. Brent: £1,324.92
  4. Hackney: £1,301.23
  5. Barking and Dagenham: £1,295.74
  6. Westminster: £1,279.36
  7. Redbridge: £1,267.36
  8. Haringey: £1,262.19
  9. Kensington and Chelsea: £1,231.70
  10. Enfield: £1,220.51

The cheapest areas for car insurance

  1. Isles of Scilly: £329.45
  2. Orkney Islands: £442.05
  3. West Devon: £445.65
  4. Isle of Wight: £447.04
  5. Torridge: £449.72
  6. East Devon: £456.40
  7. Kerrier: £463.92
  8. North Norfolk: £465.19
  9. Fareham: £466.01
  10. East Lothian: £467.98

Click here for the full data and the research methodology.

Related Articles

Car News

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
We've pulled together a list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists, including Echo Auto, AlcoSense breathalyser and Mobil 1 oils.
Read more
Car News

The best motorsport face masks

John Redfern - 1
With face masks and coverings are now an essential purchase due to Covid-19. Add a racing flavour with these motorsport masks
Read more
Car News

When is the official UK ban on new petrol, diesel...

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
The government has confirmed that sales of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars will be banned in 2040. But it could be brought forward to 2030.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Bath Clean Air Zone confirmed for March 2021

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
New Bath CAZ charges up to £100 for the heaviest emitters – but passenger cars and motorcycles will remain free to enter.
Read more

‘Noise cameras’ to snare London supercar drivers

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
‘Noise cameras' have been installed in West London to tackle drivers using local streets as ‘racetracks’. More than 130 have been caught.
Read more

How to make a safe U-turn

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A U-turn involves making a 180-degree turn in the road, so you end up facing the opposite way. Here's how to make the manoeuvre safely.
Read more

Mazda MX-30 (2020) review

Car Reviews Richard Aucock - 0
The Mazda MX-30 is a stylish electric car with a cork – yes, cork! – interior. But will its limited range deter EV buyers?
Read more

News

Is petrolgate the new dieselgate scandal?

Richard Aucock - 0
Four years on from 'dieselgate', an independent testing firm is warning that a new scandal may be emerging – and this time, it's petrol cars that may be guilty.
Read more

Surge in used car demand continues

Richard Aucock - 0
Used cars are in high demand which has led to prices increasing at the largest rate in almost two years, reports Auto Trader
Read more

High emissions to halt Suzuki Jimny sales

Ethan Jupp - 0
Incoming EU emissions laws have led Suzuki to stall sales of the Jimny SUV in Europe. Reports suggest it may be reclassified as a commercial vehicle.
Read more

Features

98 percent wouldn’t report a family member for drink-driving

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The vast majority of people wouldn't report a family member for drink-driving, but are more likely to call the police if the driver is a stranger.
Read more

‘Shocking’ rise in pothole reports revealed

Richard Aucock - 0
More than half a million potholes were reported last year, reveals the RAC - a rise of 44 percent in just two years
Read more

How to take better car photos on Instagram

Ethan Jupp - 0
Pro photographer Julian Calverley has teamed up with Skoda to offer some tips on how to shoot cars
Read more

Reviews

How to prevent catalytic converter theft from cars

John Redfern - 0
An increase in catalytic converters thefts has particularly affected hybrid cars such as the Toyota Prius. Here's how to stop your cat being stolen.
Read more

Thinking about investing in a classic car? Seek legal advice first, warns solicitor

Motoring Research - 0
Because rogue traders don't just deal in cheap runarounds...
Read more

Driving in London at Christmas: how to avoid charges

Ethan Jupp - 0
Many are planning trips to London over Christmas for shopping, social occasions and more. How much will it cost, and how can you save?
Read more

Advice

How to avoid being a victim of road rage

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
One in five motorists are threatened with physical violence every year on UK roads. Here are five steps you can take to avoid road rage.
Read more

How to save money on parking your car

Motoring Research - 1
From using a price comparison website to renting a driveway, our easy-to-follow advice will save you money on car parking.
Read more

The popular car insurance myths: busted

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Did you know that fitting a security device could actually increase the cost of your car insurance? Meanwhile, comprehensive cover could be the cheapest.
Read more