2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S blasts back as a 711hp hybrid

Porsche has revealed its most powerful production 911 to date, ahead of the car’s debut at the 2025 Munich Motor Show.

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S combines two electrically assisted turbochargers (eTurbos) with a water-cooled 3.6-litre flat-six engine. The mid-range 911 GTS T-Hybrid uses the same engine with a single turbo.

With a grand total of 711hp, combined with 590lb ft of torque from just 2,000rpm, the latest 911 Turbo S has gained 61hp over its predecessor.

Despite an extra 85kg in weight, the jump in power and instant response of the eTurbos mean this 992.2-generation of Turbo S is 14 seconds quicker around the Nürburgring circuit than the outgoing model.

A true bahnstormer

In terms of raw performance, the 911 Turbo S Coupe now accelerates from 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds – and requires only 8.4 seconds to hit 124mph. Find a quiet autobahn and a top speed of 200mph is possible.

Aiding performance is an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch auto transmission, including an extra electric motor, which is mated to Porsche’s all-wheel-drive system.

Active aerodynamics direct cooling air to the components that need it the most. The front diffuser flaps also close in wet weather to keep the huge carbon-ceramic brake discs dry.

Porsche has added a new titanium sports exhaust and – for a not-inconsiderable £1,078 – can even fit windscreen wipers with arms made from weight-saving carbon fibre.

The everyday supercar

Various exterior elements are finished in Porsche’s exclusive Turbonite colour, including the Stuttgart crest on the bonnet and Turbo S-specific inserts in the rear spoiler. Alloy wheel choices include centre-lock rims with a Turbonite finish.

More Turbonite trim can be found throughout the interior, including on the steering wheel, dashboard and centre console.

“The 911 Turbo S is the most complete and versatile way to drive a Porsche 911,” said Frank Moser, vice president of the 911 and 718 model lines. “Whether in daily use, on long motorway drives or on the racetrack – we have been able to make the new 911 Turbo S even more comfortable, more individual and significantly faster than its predecessor.”

Available to configure now on the Porsche website, UK prices for Porsche’s everyday supercar start at £199,100 for the 911 Turbo S coupe. The Turbo S Cabriolet costs from £209,100.

ALSO READ:

Porsche 911 GT3 2025 review

Kamm 912C Full Carbon 2025 review

The full Monte: An amazing Porsche 911 road-trip