Porsche to auction final 911 Speedster for COVID-19 charity

Porsche Cars North America has announced a special charity auction to help raise money for coronavirus relief.

An online sale, administered by the RM Sotheby’s auction house, offers a unique car to tempt serious Porsche fans.

However, the last production example of the 991-generation 911, a rare Speedster model is only part of the auction package.

The last of the 991 line

Production of the ‘991’ Porsche 911 ended in December 2019, with this particular car finished in GT Silver paintwork. A Heritage Package was also fitted at the factory.

Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Speedster was created as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations for Porsche’s sports car range.

Limited to 1,948 examples, the last car off the line was always intended for the United States.

The current coronavirus pandemic led Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) to rethink simply selling the Speedster to a new owner.

Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of PCNA, commented that his team were “profoundly affected by the current situation”. He hopes “the sale of a very special Porsche will help in a small way”.

A unique way to make a difference

Auctioning the 503hp Speedster would have undoubtedly raised more than the $274,000 (£211,599) it cost when new. But PCNA has sweetened the deal further with some bespoke additions.

Porsche Design will supply a 911 Speedster Heritage Watch. Made in Switzerland, and offered exclusively to Speedster buyers, the chassis number of the car will feature on the watch as a unique touch.

The winning bidder will also be invited to visit Porsche’s Weissach headquarters. They will be given a tour of the facility, including a test-track experience. A meeting with the famed head of Porsche GT cars, Andreas Preuninger, is also part of the deal.

Fully documented history

Documenting the build of the final 991 Speedster will be a bespoke photobook, also featuring sketches by members of the Porsche design team. Once back in the United States, Klaus Zellmer will conduct the handover of the car.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the United Way Worldwide charity, for use in the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Starting next week, volunteers from PCNA will be helping United Way deliver meals to school students at home.

RM Sotheby’s will manage the sale, hosting it on the auction website. Offered without reserve, bidding will begin on Wednesday 15 April, closing on Wednesday 22 April.