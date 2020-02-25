Buyers can now leave their actual fingerprint on a new Porsche 911

Buyers of exclusive German sports cars have long had the chance to add their own custom touches. However, Porsche has upped the ante with a new direct printing option.

It allows customers to add a replica of their very own fingerprint to the bonnet of a new 911, creating a truly unique vehicle.

The bespoke creation is due to a new printing process, developed by the Exclusive Manufaktur department at Porsche’s Zuffenhausen headquarters.

This fingerprint won’t polish out

Sports car owners might typically spend ages detailing their cars to remove fingerprints. Porsche’s new process ensures the large scale replica applied to a new 911 stays for good.

A specialist team at Porsche’s paint shop worked to develop the printing technology, allowing the complex design of a fingerprint to be replicated.

Using a similar concept to an inkjet printer, a robotic arm is in charge of applying the fingerprint design. A clear coat is added afterwards to ensure the hard work is not rubbed off, with the bonnet polished to a gloss finish.

Technology with a human touch

Christian Will, Vice President Production Development at Porsche AG, comments that the “ability to control the nozzles individually permits targeted application of every paint droplet” with the new print head technology.

Porsche will initially limit the painting technique to fingerprints for now, plans are in place to expand it to other customer-specific designs.

For now, the fingerprinting option will be offered solely for the latest Porsche 911, starting in March 2020. Priced at €7,500 (£6,300, $8,100), this is a rather pricey way to add a custom touch to a new sports car.

Leaving a mark

Porsche is also keen to note that all biometric data is handled “to make sure it cannot be used for an unauthorised purpose”. How important that is when you have decided to publicly display your fingerprint to the world is another matter.

Customers are kept fully informed of how the process works, and have control over their personal information.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has also recently announced two new body kits for the latest 911. These might be a more conventional option for buyers wanting to add a personal touch to their new car.