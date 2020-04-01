Lamborghini is making masks and face shields for coronavirus medics

Automobili Lamborghini has started the production of surgical masks and face shields for those helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The protective equipment will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna, located less than 20 miles away from Lamborghini’s factory in Sant’Agata.

Lamborghini had previously taken the decision to stop car production on the 12th of March, with the coronavirus pandemic worsening in Italy.

The need to make a concrete contribution

The Emilia-Romagna Region, which plays host to Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, and Ducati, has been one of the Italian areas worst-hit by coronavirus.

The region has seen more than 14,000 cases, second only to Lombardy,

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented that: “During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution.

“The S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects.

“We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day.”

A display of unity and support

Instead of producing leather components for use in luxurious Lamborghini interiors, the company’s saddlery department is now producing face masks. Up to 1,000 masks per day can be produced by Lamborghini workers.

This is in addition to a total of 200 plexiglass protective face shields being produced each day. These are made using 3D printers housed in the company’s research and development department.

All the protective equipment being produced by Lamborghini has been approved by the Emilia-Romagna Region local authorities. The University of Bologna will also undertake testing of the finished items to ensure they meet the relevant safety standards.

As a symbol of unity with the Emilia-Romagna Region and wider country, Lamborghini has also been illuminating its museum and headquarters with the colours of the Italian flag each evening.