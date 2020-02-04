Shock as hybrids included in new 2035 petrol and diesel car ban

The UK will bring forward a ban on petrol and diesel cars from 2040 to 2035 – and the ban will include hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) for the first time.

The news is expected to unsettle the automotive industry, which has been investing heavily in plug-in hybrid models as a stepping stone to fully-electric cars.

This is despite the UK government’s much-criticised 2018 withdrawal of the £2,500 Plug-in Car Grant to buy new PHEVs.

Motoring Research reported last month how Department for Transport minister of state George Freeman spoke of government plans to bring forward the 2040 ban.

“Many people haven’t made the shift from electric motoring being a nice idea, a vision, to being an actual practical reality that we are going to do.

“All of us are going to have to get with the progamme.”

Plug-in hybrids combine an electric drivetrain with a regular petrol or diesel engine, for a limited range of zero-emissions driving.

When the batteries run flat, the traditional petrol or diesel engine takes over.

Some PHEV owners are criticised for never plugging in their cars – with research finding traditional hybrids (which some call ‘self-charging hybrids‘) outperforming PHEVs in real-world driving.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson will announce the revised petrol and diesel car ban at the launch of the UN climate conference COP26.

He will be joined by Sir David Attenborough at the central London event.

In a statement, the government suggested the 2035 ban could even be accelerated further, “if a faster transition is feasible”.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “This government’s £1.5bn strategy to make owning an electric vehicle as easy as possible is working – last year alone, a fully electric car was sold every 15 minutes.

We want to go further than ever before. That’s why we are bringing forward our already ambitious target to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to tackle climate change and reduce emissions.”

PM Boris Johnson said: There can be no greater responsibility than protecting our planet, and no mission that a Global Britain is prouder to serve.

“2020 must be the year we turn the tide on global warming – it will be the year when we choose a cleaner, greener future for all.”